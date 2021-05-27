DIRECT SALES TEAM LEADER – Medical Scheme at Thanda Human Capital

Qualification – Essential
- Grade 12 with Mathematics as an inherent requirement
- Diploma / Degree in Business Management or relatedQualification – Preferred
- RE Certification
- Postgraduate Qualifications
Experience – Essential
- Minimum 2 years in the Medical Scheme industry or financial services industryExperience – Preferred
- Minimum 5 years in the Medical Scheme industry
- Sales Management
Responsibilities:
- Responsibility and accountability for overseeing and supervising the positioning of the Company as the scheme of choice for prospective members within the desired profile and successfully registering the member on the correctly matched option by the Direct Sales consultants. Responsible to ensure that Scheme processes and procedure are followed within the regulatory and compliance guidelines.
Skills:
- Sales tactics/Principles
- Good understanding of the scheme’s underwriting policy
- Good understanding on the medical schemes industry
- Above average interpretation of medical terminology
- Computer skills (MS Office, Excel & Outlook), Supervision Skills, Leadership Skills,
- Outcomes based management
- People orientated
- Service focus
- Concern for accuracy
- Results driven
- Building customer loyalty
- Team success
- Ethical transparency
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Team Leader & Supervisor
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree