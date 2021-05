Electrician at Headhunters

Our client based in George is currently looking to employ an experienced Electrician to their team, with 5 years experienced gained in a similar role within the electrical engineering sector.

Qualifications :

Minimum qualification : Red Seal

Other :

5 years experience in a similar role within a electrical engineering business

Exceptional knowledge in electrical fields.

Experienced with working on sub-stations, transformers, high mass lines

MVLV knowledge / experience is essential

Ability to read circuit diagrams etc

Knowledge in planned maintenance

Experience on larger electrical motors

Experienced with preventative electrical maintenance

