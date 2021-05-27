Employee Relations Specialist

12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To manage dispute and discipline with a view to promote sound employee/ employer relations

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Human Resources Management/ Human Resources Development / Industrial Psychology, Public Management/Administration, Operations Management, Labour Relations and Social Sciences.

At least 3 years as an Assistant Director/ middle management within labour relations environment

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS

Dispute management

Represent the Department on all disputes at CCMA, GPSSBC, and PSCBC and coordinate all Labour Court matters.

Develop and maintain data/reports on all actions taken concerning conciliations, arbitration and labour court cases

Disciplinary cases, suspensions, appeals and investigation

Coordinate procedures associated with disciplinary cases, grievances

Provide regular advice on grievance and disciplinary processes to supervisors/ managers and employees

Develop and maintain data/reports on disciplinary, grievances, suspensions and appeals cases.

Prepare quarterly reports on disciplinary referred and submit reports to management, PSC (Office of the Public Service Commission) and DPSA (FOSAD).

Develop and manage database on disciplinary cases, grievance, suspensions and appeals processes

Coordinate and attend to investigations as required

Collective Bargaining

Coordinate Departmental Bargaining Council meetings and Policy Task Team

Maintenance of sound relations with Unions.

Attend National Labour Relations Forum meetings

Liaise and maintain relations with internal/external stakeholder including other government departments

Provide assistance with other departments in investigation and presiding/initiating of disciplinary cases and other matters

Establish and maintain good relations with programmes with the aim of promoting strategic partnership in view to promote sound employee /employer relation

Policy development, reviews, awareness and workshops

Facilitate information sessions/ workshops to create awareness and enhance understanding of employee relations policy and procedure

Develop, review and facilitate implementation of employee relation policies and procedures

Interpret changes in employee relations policies and directives from the DPSA for management and employees

Advise management and Organised Labour in the development, application, and interpretation of labour relations policies and practices, according to policy and directives formulated by DPSA

Internal controls and support

Perform other duties, including administrative related to the job for effective performance of the Unit.

Develop, implement and maintain process to ensure proper control of work, compile and submit required administrative reports

Risk management and provide progress

Monitor internal controls and provide continuous progress

Provide functional advice and technical guidance to employees and management

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS

Knowledge

Knowledge and understanding of Public Service Act and Regulation.

Knowledge and understanding of departmental policies and procedures.

Good understanding and knowledge of Labour Laws (LRA, BCEA, EEA and other labour related legislations) and Ethics issues.

Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulation

Skills

Communication (verbal and written) skills

Planning and organising skills

Financial Management

Monitoring and evaluation

Research and analytic skills

Negotiation skills

Presiding skills

Service delivery orientated skills

Batho Pele skills

Personal Attributes

Good interpersonal skills

Initiative

Ability to work independently

Ability to work in teams

Be able to liaise with different stakeholders at different levels

Team player

Proactive and innovative

