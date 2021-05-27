Employee Relations Specialist

May 27, 2021

12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

  • To manage dispute and discipline with a view to promote sound employee/ employer relations

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Human Resources Management/ Human Resources Development / Industrial Psychology, Public Management/Administration, Operations Management, Labour Relations and Social Sciences.
  • At least 3 years as an Assistant Director/ middle management within labour relations environment

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS

Dispute management

  • Represent the Department on all disputes at CCMA, GPSSBC, and PSCBC and coordinate all Labour Court matters.
  • Develop and maintain data/reports on all actions taken concerning conciliations, arbitration and labour court cases

Disciplinary cases, suspensions, appeals and investigation

  • Coordinate procedures associated with disciplinary cases, grievances
  • Provide regular advice on grievance and disciplinary processes to supervisors/ managers and employees
  • Develop and maintain data/reports on disciplinary, grievances, suspensions and appeals cases.
  • Prepare quarterly reports on disciplinary referred and submit reports to management, PSC (Office of the Public Service Commission) and DPSA (FOSAD).
  • Develop and manage database on disciplinary cases, grievance, suspensions and appeals processes
  • Coordinate and attend to investigations as required

Collective Bargaining

  • Coordinate Departmental Bargaining Council meetings and Policy Task Team
  • Maintenance of sound relations with Unions.
  • Attend National Labour Relations Forum meetings

Liaise and maintain relations with internal/external stakeholder including other government departments

  • Provide assistance with other departments in investigation and presiding/initiating of disciplinary cases and other matters
  • Establish and maintain good relations with programmes with the aim of promoting strategic partnership in view to promote sound employee /employer relation

Policy development, reviews, awareness and workshops

  • Facilitate information sessions/ workshops to create awareness and enhance understanding of employee relations policy and procedure
  • Develop, review and facilitate implementation of employee relation policies and procedures
  • Interpret changes in employee relations policies and directives from the DPSA for management and employees
  • Advise management and Organised Labour in the development, application, and interpretation of labour relations policies and practices, according to policy and directives formulated by DPSA

Internal controls and support

  • Perform other duties, including administrative related to the job for effective performance of the Unit.
  • Develop, implement and maintain process to ensure proper control of work, compile and submit required administrative reports
  • Risk management and provide progress
  • Monitor internal controls and provide continuous progress
  • Provide functional advice and technical guidance to employees and management

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS

Knowledge

  • Knowledge and understanding of Public Service Act and Regulation.
  • Knowledge and understanding of departmental policies and procedures.
  • Good understanding and knowledge of Labour Laws (LRA, BCEA, EEA and other labour related legislations) and Ethics issues.
  • Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulation

Skills

  • Communication (verbal and written) skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Financial Management
  • Monitoring and evaluation
  • Research and analytic skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Presiding skills
  • Service delivery orientated skills
  • Batho Pele skills

Personal Attributes

  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Initiative
  • Ability to work independently
  • Ability to work in teams
  • Be able to liaise with different stakeholders at different levels
  • Team player
  • Proactive and innovative

Desired Skills:

  • Communication
  • Negotiation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

