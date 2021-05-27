Finance Associate

Our client is looking to hire a newly-qualified Chartered Accountant or a candidate with a Business Science degree and a CFA.
The ideal candidate will have experience in the financial services space and be proficient in Excel, Word, Powerpoint and Sage Online.
Core Responsibilities of the role include :
- Prep of monthly management accounts and annual financial statements for project companies.
- Prep of all tax submissions;
- Assistance with the annual valuation of the portfolio
- Preparation of deal presentations
- All research required re the preparation of Project Information Memorandums;
- Drafting of term sheets (both debt and equity);
- Financial model assistance (new builds and client adaptions); and
- Assistance with the review of all legal documentation.
The ideal candidate will be a team player, a critical thinker, a problem solver. They will be able to run multiple deliverables simultaneously; interact with clients (bottom to top); and be willing to present certain sections of a client presentation. They will have a Work hard, play hard attitude, be results driven; Ambitious; and committed to the end goal.
Desired Skills:
- finance
- investments
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree