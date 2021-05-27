Financial Wellness Consultant at Liberty

Are you looking for an opportunity where you can help others sustain personal and financial growth, whilst gaining experience with a reputable Financial services Institution?
Our division is expanding, and we are looking for Financial Advisors to be placed in your area.
Roles and responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Offer financial solutions and benefits to clients and in ultimately growing the business.
- Effectively analyzing a client’s needs to provide advice on suitable solutions from a predefined package of benefits
Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contributions
- Provident Fund
- Attractive Incentives
Minimum requirements
- Matric
- Sales/Telesales experience preferred
- Smartphone
Desired Skills:
- Verbal And Written Communication
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric