Financial Wellness Consultant at Libery

May 27, 2021

Are you looking for an opportunity where you can help others sustain personal and financial growth, whilst gaining experience with a reputable Financial services Institution?
Our division is expanding, and we are looking for Financial Advisors to be placed in your area.

Roles and responsibilities include but not limited to:

  • Offer financial solutions and benefits to clients and in ultimately growing the business.
  • Effectively analyzing a client’s needs to provide advice on suitable solutions from a predefined package of benefits

Benefits:

  • Medical Aid Contributions
  • Provident Fund
  • Attractive Incentives

Minimum requirements

  • Matric
  • Sales/Telesales experience preferred
  • Smartphone

Desired Skills:

  • Communication (Verbal And Written)

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position