Frontend Java Software Developer (React) – Centurion – R400 – R600 per hour

A fantastic opportunity in Centurion with a team that is looking for a Frontend Java Software Developer (React)!

We need a passionate Frontend Java Software Developer (React) to join a team of specialists in order to develop the next generation of exciting system software for this German giant using the latest technology and trends taking a lead role into the fourth industrial revolution.

Responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off

Experience and Skills:

Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical / Functional skills

Frontend Development on Financial Management System

Development and maintenance on platform / application

Meet with end users and gather/refine requirements

Review system design and improve functionality

Review and present changes to Product Owners

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

JavaScript

TypeScript

React JS

Node JS

NPM

Material UI

Lerna

Openshift

Docker

Kubernetes

Jenkins

Maven

Microservices (advantageous)

Apigee (highly advantageous)

