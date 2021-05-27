Frontend Java Software Developer (React) – Centurion – R400 – R600 per hour
A fantastic opportunity in Centurion with a team that is looking for a Frontend Java Software Developer (React)!
We need a passionate Frontend Java Software Developer (React) to join a team of specialists in order to develop the next generation of exciting system software for this German giant using the latest technology and trends taking a lead role into the fourth industrial revolution.
Responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- User sign off
Experience and Skills:
- Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Frontend Development on Financial Management System
- Review system design and improve functionality
- Review and present changes to Product Owners
- Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- React JS
- Node JS
- NPM
- Material UI
- Lerna
- Openshift
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- Maven
- Microservices (advantageous)
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
Reference Number for this position is SJ52950. This is a Contract position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R400 – R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
