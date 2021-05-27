General Manager (Air Conditioning) – JHB North
A leading International appliance and air conditioner company is looking for an experienced General Manager to manage sales of the company’s Air Conditioning products and ensure consistent, profitable growth in sales revenue through positive planning, deployment and management of sales team
Qualifications and Experience
Tertiary Qualification in Business/Sales
7 -10 years of related experience required in aircon industry
Extensive management experience essential
Experience in developing marketing and sales strategies
Ability to analyze and interpret financial reports
Ability to present to customers and senior management
Good knowledge of energy solutions
Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
Sales Strategy
Monitoring Profit
Market Share Analysis
Forecasting
Pricing (Negotiating)
Reporting on sales performance
CTC 130k – 150k – Negotiable – [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- general management
- air conditioning
- staff management
- sales management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
About The Employer:
Leading Home Appliance / Consumer Electronics company