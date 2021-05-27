General Manager

General Manager (Air Conditioning) – JHB North

A leading International appliance and air conditioner company is looking for an experienced General Manager to manage sales of the company’s Air Conditioning products and ensure consistent, profitable growth in sales revenue through positive planning, deployment and management of sales team

Qualifications and Experience

Tertiary Qualification in Business/Sales

7 -10 years of related experience required in aircon industry

Extensive management experience essential

Experience in developing marketing and sales strategies

Ability to analyze and interpret financial reports

Ability to present to customers and senior management

Good knowledge of energy solutions

Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

Sales Strategy

Monitoring Profit

Market Share Analysis

Forecasting

Pricing (Negotiating)

Reporting on sales performance

CTC 130k – 150k – Negotiable – [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

general management

air conditioning

staff management

sales management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

About The Employer:

Leading Home Appliance / Consumer Electronics company

