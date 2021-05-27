Group Enterprise Architect at Barloworld Equipment

The core purpose of the role is to lead the enterprise architecture function and create the vision, strategy and planning for the function across the organisation. The role leads, prioritises and develops the overall enterprise architecture approach for the organisation and communicates architectural direction. The scope of the role includes Barloworld Group level.

Key deliverables and outputs:

Enterprise Architecture Strategy

Lead the creation and evolution of the enterprise architecture function.

Promote and demonstrate the business value of the enterprise architecture function, its processes and results to business and IT leaders and executives as an enabler of the business strategy and as support for technology innovation.

Lead the development of an implementation plan for the organisation’s enterprise architecture based on business and IT strategy and requirements.

Construct technology-enabled operating models and provide viable options and visibility into execution issues.

Enterprise Architecture Governance:

Lead and facilitate the creation of governance, assurance and standards to guide enterprise architecture decision making.

Ensure the optimal governance structure for the enterprise architecture function across all entities.

Oversee the evaluation and selection of enterprise architecture standards.

Enterprise Architecture Execution:

Work with business peers to develop and present business capability models and roadmaps to facilitate discussion and decision making with stakeholders across the organisation, including the role of disruptive technology forces.

Lead analysis of the business’ future state capabilities, the future and the current IT environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improving and driving the business forward.

Lead analysis of the IT environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement.

Present an IT investment roadmap that reflects the status of the existing IT estate and the investment required to contribute to the organisation’s future-state business capabilities.

Oversee the documentation of all architecture design and analysis work.

Research and Innovation:

Lead the analysis of business and operating models, market trends and the technology industry to determine their potential impact on the organisation’s business strategy, direction and architecture.

Track and assess innovative and existing technologies in support of the business operating model and strategy.

Guide and advise stakeholders about disruptive technology and trends.

Overview: Essential individual competencies to be successful in the job:Academic qualifications:

Essential:

B Degree in IT or Computer Science.

Relevant post graduate degree.

TOGAF certification or equivalent EA frameworks.

Advantageous:

Master’s degree in IT or Computer Science or MBA

Work experience:

Essential:

10 to 15 years in an IT-related role of which at least seven years’ experience in various IT architecture roles.

Proven track record of development of technical, business, information and application architecture.

Knowledge:

Essential:

Detailed knowledge of all components of holistic enterprise architecture.

In depth knowledge of business models, operating models, financial models and cost benefit analysis.

Familiarity with information management practices, system development lifecycle, IT service management, infrastructure and operations.

Knowledge of business ecosystems, Iaas, SaaS, Paas, SOA and APIs.

Good knowledge, understanding and exposure of existing, new and emerging technologies.

ITIL.

Skills:

Essential:

Highly developed communication skills and ability to present to all levels in the organisation.

Strong ability to interpret written information.

Well-developed listening skills.

Highly developed interpersonal skills related to networking, sensitivity to diversity and internal resilience.

Strong ability to analyse, interpret and reason using numerical information.

Critical thinking skills in order to analyse and diagnose problems, develop solutions and solve relatively complex technical problems.

Ability to effectively chart information visually.

Ability to memorise and recollect information.

Multi-tasking.

Extensive computer, technology and systems skills.

Personal Attributes:

Essential:

A preference for translating strategy into action.

Passion for optimising business performance.

Focus on analysing and solving problems.

Commitment to behaving correctly and ethically.

Appreciation for challenging others with respect.

Strong inclination for change agility.

Concern for communicating clearly.

Advantageous:

Remaining resilient with stress and pressure.

Preference for planning and organising.

Preference for thinking practically and laterally.

Enthusiasm for learning, sharing and growing.

Openness to accepting feedback.

Preference for making contact with others.

Preference for team working.

Desired Skills:

Technical Architecture

Application Architecture

Business Architecture

Integration Architecture

TOGAF

EA frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

