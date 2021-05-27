We have a Group Risk Manager vacancy in the retail industry, part of listed entities. Long-established brands. Greater Cape Town area. R1m p.a neg. ctc
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- The Group Risk Manager is responsible to ensure the overall delivery of the agreed Risk Management priorities for the Group. Responsibilities include conducting extensive research and assessments to identify, evaluate and monitor risk levels and developing contingency plans and solutions that reduce and control risks and liabilities.
Group Risk Management Framework and Strategy
- Establish and maintain a group risk management framework and strategy
- Establish and provide key input into the Group’s Combined Assurance framework and chairs committees that involve the “three lines of defense” roleplayers that oversee the enterprise risk management process
- Implement, maintain and make decisions to evaluate and review the risk management strategy to ensure compliance
Risk assessments and analysis
- Conduct detailed risk assessments and developing key risk indicators to proactively identify risks
- Ensuring that significant findings are documented on risk registers and monitoring progress to mitigate risks
- Analyze market trends, reports, statistics, and relevant documentation
- Obtaining a good understanding of the business environment, including strategic and operational goals in order to identify new and emerging risks
- Observe and assess internal operations and evaluate risk levels
- Monitoring of exposures compared to the risk appetite
Policies and Practices
- Establish and maintain the risk tolerance levels of the Group through the correct and appropriate policies and practices
- Develops risk management tools and practices to assess, monitor and analyze enterprise risks within the corporate and operating business units according to the Group Risk Management Framework
- Drafting of applicable policies
- Ensure the Group’s risk management policies and practices are aligned to applicable regulations, regulators, and strategic imperatives of the Group
- Continually review and improve risk management policies and practices
Reporting and Budgeting
- Overall coordination and aggregation of risks within the Group in order to provide an overview of key risks
- Reports the management of risk according to the Group Risk Management Framework to the relevant audiences, e.g. ARC, SEC, Group, and Divisional Exco
- Prepare and present risk assessment reports and proposals
- Prepare and manages the risk-management budget
Stakeholder Management
- Engage with and meet internal and external stakeholder needs and expectations
- Internal networking and cross-functional collaboration
- Advocacy and training, i.e. liaising with Exco’s and Senior Leadership regarding the most significant risks to the business, ensuring business heads understand the risks that might affect them, and ensuring individuals understand their responsibility and accountability for risk management
- Policy and compliance audits, which includes liaising with internal and external auditors, Group
- Compliance, Legal, and other assurance providers
- Provide consultation to all operational risk management activities in the Group
JOB INCUMBENT REQUIREMENTS
- EE position.
- CA and/or Certified Risk Management Professional certification would be advantageous
- BComm Hons commerce or law degree, or a related field required
- 5 years experience in Corporate Risk Management
- Should be able to provide expert advice on risk management issues and combined assurance model implementation
- Proficiency in risk management, financial analysis, and related software
- Ability to handle private, sensitive, confidential information appropriately
- Strong analytical, numerical/ statistical, presentation and problem-solving skills
- Excellent organizational and communication skills
- Strong attention to detail
- Experience within a listed environment is an advantage
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.
- Our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.
- AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
- If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund