Health and Safety Officer

Occupational health and safety officers coordinate health and safety systems in an organisation. They identify hazards and assess risks to health and safety, put appropriate safety controls in place, and provides advice on accident prevention and occupational health to management and employees.
Duties and responsibilities:
- promote occupational health and safety within the organisation and develop safer and healthier ways of working
- inspect and test machinery and equipment, such as lifting devices, machine shields, and scaffolding, to make sure they meet safety regulations
- make sure that personal protective equipment, such as dust masks, safety glasses, footwear, and safety helmets, is being used in workplaces according to regulations
- make sure that dangerous materials are correctly stored
- identify and test work areas for potential accident and health hazards, such as toxic fumes and explosive gas-air mixtures, and implement appropriate control measures
- make sure that the organization is aware of, and complies with, all legislation in relation to the use of its plant, equipment, and substances, as well as in all workplace activities
- help supervise the investigation of accidents and unsafe working conditions, study possible causes, and recommend remedial action
- conduct training sessions for management, supervisors, and workers on health and safety practices and legislation
- assist with the rehabilitation of workers after accidents or injuries and make sure they experience a satisfactory return to work
- coordinate emergency procedures, mine rescues, fire fighting and first-aid crews
- communicate frequently with management to report on the status of the occupational health and safety program
Minimum Requirements
- Safety training courses e.g. SHE Q, Safety Representative, Advance Safety Representative, and more advance SAMTREC.
- Degree in safety and health-related matters
- Clear Credit and Criminal Record
- Minimum of 3 years experience
Desired Skills:
- Health & Safety
- Environmental Compliance
- SHEQ Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate