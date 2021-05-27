Health and Safety Officer

Occupational health and safety officers coordinate health and safety systems in an organisation. They identify hazards and assess risks to health and safety, put appropriate safety controls in place, and provides advice on accident prevention and occupational health to management and employees.

Duties and responsibilities:

promote occupational health and safety within the organisation and develop safer and healthier ways of working

inspect and test machinery and equipment, such as lifting devices, machine shields, and scaffolding, to make sure they meet safety regulations

make sure that personal protective equipment, such as dust masks, safety glasses, footwear, and safety helmets, is being used in workplaces according to regulations

make sure that dangerous materials are correctly stored

identify and test work areas for potential accident and health hazards, such as toxic fumes and explosive gas-air mixtures, and implement appropriate control measures

make sure that the organization is aware of, and complies with, all legislation in relation to the use of its plant, equipment, and substances, as well as in all workplace activities

help supervise the investigation of accidents and unsafe working conditions, study possible causes, and recommend remedial action

conduct training sessions for management, supervisors, and workers on health and safety practices and legislation

assist with the rehabilitation of workers after accidents or injuries and make sure they experience a satisfactory return to work

coordinate emergency procedures, mine rescues, fire fighting and first-aid crews

communicate frequently with management to report on the status of the occupational health and safety program

Minimum Requirements

Safety training courses e.g. SHE Q, Safety Representative, Advance Safety Representative, and more advance SAMTREC.

Degree in safety and health-related matters

Clear Credit and Criminal Record

Minimum of 3 years experience

Desired Skills:

Health & Safety

Environmental Compliance

SHEQ Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

