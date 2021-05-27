Industrial Relations Specialist at SD Recruitment

The successful candidate will manage all aspects of industrial relations and ensure that the company complies with all the relevant labour laws,disciplnary action,CCMA etc

Relevant Degree/Diploma in HR/IR is a prerequisite

Must have minimum 8 years working experience

Own vehicle with drivers license

Highly Computer Literate

Desired Skills:

Excellent Communication skills

Excellent negotiation

Assertive

Excellent administrative skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

5 to 10 years Employee & Industrial Relations

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

