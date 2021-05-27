Instrumentation Controls Technician at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists at our On-sites, Vanderbijlpark Facility, reporting to the Instrumentation Manager. Qualified candidates who meet the requirements of the role are invited to apply. The Instrumentation Controls Technician will be responsible for Controls maintenance on all Air Products facilities. Key responsibilities for the role include but are not limited to:

Maintain all plant instrumentation and controls, including troubleshooting, installation and repairs.

Active involvement in ensuring strict adherence to Health & Safety protocols, including contractor management in line with AP health and safety requirements;

Maintain and design old and new control systems as well as plant systems in line with AP standards; Actively manage plant projects when required to do so in line with AP best practices;

Ensure effective and efficient communication and drafting detailed reports.

Must have a Grade 12 qualification;

Must be Instrumentation Red Seal Trade tested or relevant technical qualification (S4);

Must have 3 years of experience on heavy industry Instrumentation and Control equipment;

Must have 5-10 years PLC/DCS experience;

Must have experience in ABB 800XA, Siemans PCS7 or Allen Bradley systems. (SCADA & PLC). Programming faultfinding, modifications.

Must have project management experience;

Experience in Aspentch IP21/CIMIO (advantageous)

Must have experience in Vwmare/Esxi; Firewalls; networking and Vlans/antivirus deployments;

Must have experience in Modbus RTU/TCPIP, OP;

Must have experience in designing, developing and implementing new controls systems;

Experience in operating of piston/turbine compressors controls (advantageous);

Must have experience in autocad or similar for designing of panels and drawings;

Willing to work overtime when required as well as the possibility of performing standby duties;

Must have a valid drivers license (Code B)

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application to have been unsuccessful.

