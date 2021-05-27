Integration Lead

Our Client currently seeks a Integration Lead to join their dynamic team.

Location : Johannesburg

Duration : 6-12 Months

Experience Required: 10 years

Responsibilities include:

  • Managing the Integration delivery
  • Allocating tasks to team members
  • Involvement in the planning, designing, development and implementation of the integration delivery

Experience across the following is required:

  • Integration Dev- IBM IIB, MQ, API connect

Desired Skills:

  • IIB
  • MQ
  • API

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

