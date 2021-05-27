Our Client currently seeks a Integration Lead to join their dynamic team.
Location : Johannesburg
Duration : 6-12 Months
Experience Required: 10 years
Responsibilities include:
- Managing the Integration delivery
- Allocating tasks to team members
- Involvement in the planning, designing, development and implementation of the integration delivery
Experience across the following is required:
- Integration Dev- IBM IIB, MQ, API connect
Desired Skills:
- IIB
- MQ
- API
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years