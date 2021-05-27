Intermediate Software Engineer (Honours Degree – G at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-growing FinTech company in Joburg is looking for a self-driven Intermediate Software Engineer to join its team. Your core role will entail assisting the development of the end-to-end technology platform of a business that has processed more than R2billion in financial transactions in the past 15 months. You will require a BSc. Honours Degree in Computer Science/Engineering (no diplomas will be considered) from an accredited university preferably having finished in the Top 25% of your varsity class, between 4 years relevant work experience including Front & Back End development, C#, .Net (With React will prove beneficial), Java, HTML, Microsoft Visual Studio, Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio 2012 R2 & Agile methodologies. If you enjoy a culture where you can talk sport while coding, then this is the job for you!DUTIES:
- Critically analyse business requirements.
- Navigate through existing software.
- Manage complex architectural platforms.
- Take ownership of your work base and release new versions of software using Agile methodologies on a rapid release basis.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications
- A BSc. Honours Degree in Computer Science/Engineering from an accredited university (no diplomas will be considered) – You need to preferably have finished in the top 25% of your University class.
- Applicants with an Honours Degree will receive preference.
Experience/Skills
- 4 Years of relevant work experience including Front End and Back End development.
- C# (expert).
- .Net (With React a bonus).
- Java.
- HTML.
- Microsoft Visual Studio.
- Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio 2012 R2.
- Agile software development methodologies.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Fast-paced with regular release schedules.
- Ability to work independently.
- Structured thinker.
- Execution and delivery are key critical elements.
- Well balanced individual that enjoys a bit of sport every now and then.