Junior Inspector

- Responsible for inspecting and testing all CL2 containers in compliance with SABS 019, SANAS 1825, SANS 10460, BS EN 14876 and OHS Act, to ensure that the inspections are conducted according to legal requirements and company policies procedures.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Matric with Mathematics & Physical Science
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a chemical manufacturing environment or test station.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Inspect and test all CL2 cylinders and drums in compliance with SANS 10460, SANS 10019, BS EN 14876
- Scrapping, sorting of defective equipment and sorting of equipment to be repaired
- Sealing of cylinders and drums/ safe making of drums and cylinders
- Weighing containers, take wall thickness readings, liquid penetrant, and magnetic particle inspection.
Desired Skills:
- inspecting and testing
- CL2 containers
- chemical manufacturing
- test station
- SABS 019
- SANAS 1825
- SANS 10460
- BS EN 14876
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric