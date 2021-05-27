Key Accounts Manager – Credit

The Role: Job Purpose:A Strategic Key Accounts Management leadership experience within Credit Sector to external stakeholders in line with the business strategy. Managing the existing client base to ensure contractual obligations of the clients and company strategic objectives are met. Explore and develop new business development initiatives or opportunities with new and existing clients [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

3 – 5 years in Strategic Key Account Management environment

Experience in Bureau / Data / Software / Debt recovery and Credit Industry – Beneficial

Essential Qualification:

Grade 12 – Matric as well as –

BCom / or equivalent in Marketing / Business or related field – Beneficial.

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

Achieve sales budgets – Monthly, quarterly and annual basis

Protect client base and onboard new clients

Prepare and submit proposals, reply to Tenders, RFP’s and RFI’s

Drive all sales initiatives within sales when requested to

Maintain all information required in the company CRM system

Provide Key Accounts Management leadership experience required within Credit Sector to external stakeholders in line with the business strategy.

Managing the existing client base to ensure contractual obligations of the clients and company strategic objectives are met.

Explore and develop new business development initiatives or opportunities with new and existing clients alike.

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

Excellent interpersonal and networking skills

Emotional Intelligence

Operates within company values

Ability to effectively direct a team to achieve delivery results

Work within multiple teams to achieve goals and objectives company and clients

