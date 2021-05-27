Learning and Development Specialist

Experience and Qualifications:
- Appropriate post graduate learning or human capital qualification
- 4-5 years experience as a L&D Consultant Programme or project management experience
- Business partnering experience with stakeholders required
- Experience with technology driven and digital learning solutions highly advantageous
- Proficiency in MS Office required
Responsibilities and work output:
The following job outputs were found to be relevant to this job:
Learning and Development
- Partner with the Group Learning and Development and the Group Finance and Risk Human Capital team to coordinate and implement learning initiatives in line with the people and business strategy.
- Manage various development initiatives within Group Finance and Risk Management i.e., bursaries, internships, leadership development, coaching, rotation, mentoring, career paths etc
- Proactive monitoring and reporting of the business unit/s achievement in terms of the skills development scorecard
- Drive targeted skills development spend with Group Finance and Risk Management in terms of ACI development
- Collaborate with Organisational Development (OD) and HCBPs (Human Capital Business Partners) to develop and implement career pathing and career management for key talent
- Research L&D trends, ensuring the L&D function remains competitive, current and futuristic
- Manage the roll out and usage of various digital learning platforms e.g., Udemy, Skypiom, Leaderflix etc
- Implement automation and digital solutions for administrative learning tasks i.e., actuarial academy, annual training report and workplace skills plan etc
- Design and maintain various learning databases and records to ensure quality reporting
- Collaborate with HC Executive on the effective implementation of Leadership Development initiatives
Bursaries, Internships & Learnerships
- Programme manage the implementation of the Actuarial, SAICA programmes and the Risk, Quant & Compliance Internships and Learnerships
- Co-create the design of the annual training program for the applicable internships or learnerships in consultation with the Lead for Learning and Development The training program will include, amongst other initiatives, the work readiness training, supportive courses, aligned mentorship, performance evaluation, rotation and feedback to inSeta and business on progress per intern
- Partner with the relevant stakeholders to ensure the effective delivery of all bursary applications from recruitment to development and placement or termination
- Partner with the relevant business stakeholders on effective rotation, vacation work, coaching and mentorship interventions for interns and employees
- Partner with Group Learning and Development team and the Human Capital team on the graduate study assistance programmes, ensuring the learners are supported throughout the programme
- Support and participate on the HC Community of Practice Forums
- Provide support on the Actuarial Committee Meeting (AMC) in terms of agenda and presentation and present and provide updates at AMC where required
- Coordinate and implement all related learning activities and events e.g., CPD, qualifiers dinner, graduation communications, induction and onboarding events for internships etc.
WSP/ATR/Skills Development Reporting
- Coordinate tasks related to legislative and compliance of the Skills Development Act, by compiling the annual reporting and ensuring that submissions are adhered to in support of the MMI BBBEE strategy
- Partner with Group Skills Development and the Human Capital Team for Group Finance, Group Facilities and Group Risk to drive WSP/ATR processes and submissions Project manage, collate and compile the annual training report and workplace skills plan (i.e., WSP/ATR). In addition, timeous consultation with all key stakeholders e.g., PAs, HCBPs, HCAs, Skills Development team etc timeously
- Ongoing monitoring and tracking of progress on the BU Skills Development scorecard for Group Finance and Risk Management
- Provide recommendations on an action plan to optimize learning spend and obtain skills development scorecard targets set for Group Finance and Risk Management
- Provide accurate and timeous reporting on learning initiatives on monthly Human Capital dashboards and quarterly reports for the Actuarial Management Committee
- Provide learning and development updates and input at weekly team meetings
Funding & Budgets
- Oversee prompt and accurate exam applications, payments and financial administration for internal and external bursary students
- On-going tracking of learning expenses and funding received from INSETA to ensure cost effective coordination of budgets; including providing recommendations and proposals for funding solutions
- Liaise with business units and key stakeholders to ensure accurate reporting of learning expenditure for interns and staff
Client
- Engage, partner and consult with business stakeholders to identify and address specific L&D needs within their respective areas
- Build and maintain relationships with service providers and other stakeholders e.g., associations such as INSETA, SAICA, Actuarial Society
- Ongoing professional partnership with business unit HC teams to facilitate successful rotations, mentorship, job shadowing and ultimate placement of interns
- Make recommendations to improve client service within area of responsibility
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
- Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance client service delivery
Learning Communications and Engagement
- Partner with relevant stakeholder to drive learning and development communications. e.g., personal development plans, actuarial academy magazine, internship communication etc
- Partner with Human Capital and the Marketing Manager to promote the L&D offerings, inc. Internships and Bursaries within the business through a comprehensive internal communication plan
General Processes
- Oversee that all training related initiatives are captured using the appropriate learning management system
- Ensure documentation is submitted to relevant statutory bodies within agreed standards and timelines
- Coordinate the process of onboarding new vendors in partnership with the procurement team and in line with relevant policies
Competencies:
- Written and verbal communication skills
- Networking and Influencing skills
- Assertiveness
- Attention to Detail
- Organising and planning skills
- Time Management skills
- Team work