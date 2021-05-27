Loss Control Committee Member: Engineering

Loss Control Committee Member: Engineering – Pretoria

Part Time (minimum of 15 meetings annually, depending on the workload)

OBJECTIVE:

The purpose of the Loss Control Committee is to ensure that there is proper internal determination of loss incurred due to irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure as per the requirement of the National Treasury Instruction Note 2 of 2019/20 on Irregular expenditure and National Treasury Instruction Note 3 on fruitless and wasteful expenditure of 2019/20 and annexures.

Each member will support the committee with respect to any matters necessary or appropriate to the accomplishment of its responsibilities under the direction of the Chairperson of the committee.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

NQF level 8 Engineering Qualification in any discipline / in the civil discipline

Engineer registration with ECSA

10 Years working experience in engineering and construction, with 3 years leadership / managerial experience

Working knowledge of FIDIC contracts, project management and multi- disciplined engineering / construction environment

Working knowledge of relevant SCM legislation, implementing of National Treasury and relevant PPPFMA regulations

At least 3 years’ experience in compliance related committees as a senior member

MANDATE OF THE COMMITTEE:

To standardize loss determination process relating to irregular expenditure.

To ensure that the requirements of National Treasury Instruction Notes 2 and 3 on Irregular, Fruitless and Wasteful of 2019/20 and related annexures are complied with.

To ensure that the determined loss is recovered from responsible employees.

To ensure that losses that are of criminal, corrupt or fraudulent activities are reported to, as per the Prevention and Combating Corrupt Activities, Act 12 of 2004 (PRECCA) security agencies, e.g. SAPS or Hawks.

To ensure that any weaknesses/breakdown in internal controls are identified and mitigated.

To ensure that a loss is recommended to the Chief Financial Officer for recovery in terms of the Debt Management Policy.

COMMITMENT TO MEETINGS:

The Loss Control Committee must hold regular meetings (every six (6) weeks), in keeping with the incidents identified and for which loss is to be

Other meetings may be held depending on the need as determined by the chairperson.

