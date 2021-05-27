Loss Control Committee Member: SCM

Loss Control Committee Member: SCM – Pretoria

Part Time (minimum of 15 meetings annually, depending on the workload)

OBJECTIVE:

The purpose of the Loss Control Committee is to ensure that there is proper internal determination of loss incurred due to irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure as per the requirement of the National Treasury Instruction Note 2 of 2019/20 on Irregular expenditure and National Treasury Instruction Note 3 on fruitless and wasteful expenditure of 2019/20 and annexures.

Each member will support the committee with respect to any matters necessary or appropriate to the accomplishment of its responsibilities under the direction of the Chairperson of the committee.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

NQF level 8 Qualification is SCM or relevant

10 Years working experience in an SCM environment and 3 years leadership / managerial experience

Working experience in implementing SCM Strategies, Frameworks and Policies

At least 2 years working knowledge of a government SCM environment, implementing National Treasury and relevant PPPFMA regulations, DTI Regulations and CIDB Regulations.

At least 5 years’ experience in Governance and Compliance related committees as a senior member

MANDATE OF THE COMMITTEE:

To standardize loss determination process relating to irregular expenditure.

To ensure that the requirements of National Treasury Instruction Notes 2 and 3 on Irregular, Fruitless and Wasteful of 2019/20 and related annexures are complied with.

To ensure whether a loss is to be recovered from responsible employees or not.

To ensure that losses that are of criminal, corrupt or fraudulent activities are reported to, as per the Prevention and Combating Corrupt Activities, Act 12 of 2004 (PRECCA) security agencies, e.g. SAPS or Hawks.

To ensure that any weaknesses/breakdown in internal controls are identified and mitigated.

To ensure that a loss is recommended to the Chief Financial Officer for recovery in terms of the Debt Management Policy.

COMMITMENT TO MEETINGS:

The Loss Control Committee must hold regular meetings (every six (6) weeks), in keeping with the incidents identified and for which loss is to be determined.

Other meetings may be held depending on the need as determined by the chairperson.

Should you not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

CIDB Regulations

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position