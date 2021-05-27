Mobile Application Developer at Dynamic and Entrepreneurial Organisation

Role Objective

This role is responsible for providing development services to the organization. The role requires a service orientated mentality with a sense of high ownership of projects, problems and requests assigned. This role will be actively participating in a high energy environment.

Key Performance Areas

General Responsibilities

Demonstrate excellent written and oral communication skills with the ability to articulate technical solutions for both technical and non-technical audiences.

Demonstrate self-motivation and goal-orientated achievement

Capable of multi-tasking and working with a variety of people

Troubleshooting and resolving system integrity issues, replication issues, log issues, connectivity issues, security issues, etc

Owning, tracking and resolving application related incidents and requests

Participation in design for current and future products, responding to system alerts and escalations

Working with research and development teams to implement strategic solutions

Job Requirements

Have a thorough understanding of key OOP design principles. A portfolio of work done in the past should be made available through either GitHub or Bitbucket

Demonstrable knowledge and skills in multi-platform mobile app development, especially iOS, Android and Windows, especially with either of these latest development platforms:

Ionic, Cordova, Angular 2/4/6 and NodeJS

Xamarin

Demonstrable knowledge and experience of at least one major programming language, especially C#, Java or Swift.

Familiarity with Android and iOS SDK, including knowledge of how general APIs work

Knowledge of Node JS, Cordova and Angular 2 is an advantage

5 years experience in project management

Desired Skills:

– Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science

Hybrid Development

Google Firebase

Ionic Framework

Typescript

Xamarin

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Dynamic and Entrepreneurial Organisation

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position