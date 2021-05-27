Mobile Application Developer at Dynamic and Entrepreneurial Organisation

Role Objective
This role is responsible for providing development services to the organization. The role requires a service orientated mentality with a sense of high ownership of projects, problems and requests assigned. This role will be actively participating in a high energy environment.
Key Performance Areas
General Responsibilities
- Demonstrate excellent written and oral communication skills with the ability to articulate technical solutions for both technical and non-technical audiences.
- Demonstrate self-motivation and goal-orientated achievement
- Capable of multi-tasking and working with a variety of people
- Troubleshooting and resolving system integrity issues, replication issues, log issues, connectivity issues, security issues, etc
- Owning, tracking and resolving application related incidents and requests
- Participation in design for current and future products, responding to system alerts and escalations
- Working with research and development teams to implement strategic solutions
Job Requirements
- Have a thorough understanding of key OOP design principles. A portfolio of work done in the past should be made available through either GitHub or Bitbucket
- Demonstrable knowledge and skills in multi-platform mobile app development, especially iOS, Android and Windows, especially with either of these latest development platforms:
- Ionic, Cordova, Angular 2/4/6 and NodeJS
- Xamarin
- Demonstrable knowledge and experience of at least one major programming language, especially C#, Java or Swift.
- Familiarity with Android and iOS SDK, including knowledge of how general APIs work
- Knowledge of Node JS, Cordova and Angular 2 is an advantage
- 5 years experience in project management
Desired Skills:
- – Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science
- Hybrid Development
- Google Firebase
- Ionic Framework
- Typescript
- Xamarin
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Dynamic and Entrepreneurial Organisation
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund