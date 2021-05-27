Multimedia Graphic Designer

Role Purpose:

Conceptualize the creative brief to produce visual communication pieces in a multimedia context, as well as standard graphic design work within the scope of the brief that is aligned with the Corporate Identify (CI) of the brand.

Experience and Qualifications:

Degree in Graphic Design/Multimedia Design

2-3 years experience in multimedia design

Responsibilities and work output:

Contribute and enhance the creative brief with best multimedia solutions.

Conceptualise the brief using existing/new templates and formats and develop relevant material on various online platforms (Websites, Blog, Social Media, LinkedIn to name a few)

Develop all multimedia visual communications according to spec of multimedia format including for example, GIFs, Vox pops, animated communications, videos and marketing campaign elements.

Work within the brand CI and maintain the required brand elements while producing innovative, effective designs.

Work on creative briefs with InDesign and standard graphic design capabilities.

Place images and text within the correct format.

Check layout, images and logo usage from brief before handing over for loading or printing.

Set information correctly for reproduction and printing

Develop work for web and other digital screen media and ensure that work is correct for the medium.

Manipulate images when necessary.

Develop layouts, articles and documents based on the design brief.

Scan and edit photographs and other images as per design brief.

Proof checks all articles and information in terms of copy.

Convert documents to the relevant format.

Competencies:

Excellent visual communication skills to present ideas and information in a multimedia context combined with excellent IT and programming skills

Exceptional creative flair and an innovative approach to all design projects

Excellent organisational, time and project management skills

Accuracy and attention to detail

An understanding of the latest trends and their role in a commercial environment

Proven competence in design and image manipulation software

Teamwork skills because most projects require input from individuals with different roles

Self-development skills to keep-up-to-date with fast-changing trends

Professional approach to time, costs and deadlines

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

