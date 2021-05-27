Multimedia Graphic Designer

May 27, 2021

Role Purpose:

Conceptualize the creative brief to produce visual communication pieces in a multimedia context, as well as standard graphic design work within the scope of the brief that is aligned with the Corporate Identify (CI) of the brand.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Degree in Graphic Design/Multimedia Design
  • 2-3 years experience in multimedia design

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Contribute and enhance the creative brief with best multimedia solutions.
  • Conceptualise the brief using existing/new templates and formats and develop relevant material on various online platforms (Websites, Blog, Social Media, LinkedIn to name a few)
  • Develop all multimedia visual communications according to spec of multimedia format including for example, GIFs, Vox pops, animated communications, videos and marketing campaign elements.
  • Work within the brand CI and maintain the required brand elements while producing innovative, effective designs.
  • Work on creative briefs with InDesign and standard graphic design capabilities.
  • Place images and text within the correct format.
  • Check layout, images and logo usage from brief before handing over for loading or printing.
  • Set information correctly for reproduction and printing
  • Develop work for web and other digital screen media and ensure that work is correct for the medium.
  • Manipulate images when necessary.
  • Develop layouts, articles and documents based on the design brief.
  • Scan and edit photographs and other images as per design brief.
  • Proof checks all articles and information in terms of copy.
  • Convert documents to the relevant format.

Competencies:

  • Excellent visual communication skills to present ideas and information in a multimedia context combined with excellent IT and programming skills
  • Exceptional creative flair and an innovative approach to all design projects
  • Excellent organisational, time and project management skills
  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • An understanding of the latest trends and their role in a commercial environment
  • Proven competence in design and image manipulation software
  • Teamwork skills because most projects require input from individuals with different roles
  • Self-development skills to keep-up-to-date with fast-changing trends
  • Professional approach to time, costs and deadlines

