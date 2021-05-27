Multimedia Graphic Designer

Role Purpose:
Conceptualize the creative brief to produce visual communication pieces in a multimedia context, as well as standard graphic design work within the scope of the brief that is aligned with the Corporate Identify (CI) of the brand.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Degree in Graphic Design/Multimedia Design
- 2-3 years experience in multimedia design
Responsibilities and work output:
- Contribute and enhance the creative brief with best multimedia solutions.
- Conceptualise the brief using existing/new templates and formats and develop relevant material on various online platforms (Websites, Blog, Social Media, LinkedIn to name a few)
- Develop all multimedia visual communications according to spec of multimedia format including for example, GIFs, Vox pops, animated communications, videos and marketing campaign elements.
- Work within the brand CI and maintain the required brand elements while producing innovative, effective designs.
- Work on creative briefs with InDesign and standard graphic design capabilities.
- Place images and text within the correct format.
- Check layout, images and logo usage from brief before handing over for loading or printing.
- Set information correctly for reproduction and printing
- Develop work for web and other digital screen media and ensure that work is correct for the medium.
- Manipulate images when necessary.
- Develop layouts, articles and documents based on the design brief.
- Scan and edit photographs and other images as per design brief.
- Proof checks all articles and information in terms of copy.
- Convert documents to the relevant format.
Competencies:
- Excellent visual communication skills to present ideas and information in a multimedia context combined with excellent IT and programming skills
- Exceptional creative flair and an innovative approach to all design projects
- Excellent organisational, time and project management skills
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- An understanding of the latest trends and their role in a commercial environment
- Proven competence in design and image manipulation software
- Teamwork skills because most projects require input from individuals with different roles
- Self-development skills to keep-up-to-date with fast-changing trends
- Professional approach to time, costs and deadlines
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful