.NET Full Stack Developers at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 7 years solid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

As a full stack developer you will be responsible for designing, building, testing and deploying code using .NET technologies.

Required Skills & Experience

Excellent development skills and experience across the most common languages and technologies

A specialism in .NET and ASP.NET

At least 2-3 years experience of .NET

Experience of designing, creating, managing and securing MSSQL Databases

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Commercial experience of source control methods and software.

Ability to comment and structure code in meaningful ways that can be understood by other developers.

Strong English language skills.

Typscript Experience

Desirable Skills & Experience

Commercial experience of other technologies such as JavaScript, CSS and Single-Page Applications.

Experience or understanding of Agile development methodologies.

Experience with knockoutJS.

Experience with Azure.

Experience with Docker, Docker Compose.

Understand the basic of microservices.

Responsibilities

Technical design and development of .NET-based commercial applications, both backend and frontend, including: Database schema design and build Model, View and Controller design and creation Unit Test creation and Developer Testing JavaScript and AJAX components Structural frontend build (HTML, CSS, etc.) Develop and test by API specification Availability for meetings with project teams and co-workers as and when needed during the working day. The initial quality and suitability of code developed for the tasks requirements. The checking and testing of this code before handing over to QA. Regular code reviews with the Head of Development will be performed.

Learn more/Apply for this position