PA to CEO OF A FMCG/FOOD COMPANY at West Coast Personnel

FMCG Production Plant seeks a PA to assist the CEO and Operations Manager with day to day tasks for effective management of production, maintenance, marketing and general operations. Assist with improvement and implementation of procedures and company policies at production and store level. Follow up with colleagues, suppliers, employees and management on operation and policy related endeavours. Time Management, Discipline, Ambition, Commitment to ensuring that tasks are completed accurately and timeously. Min Grade 12, a tertiary qualification and Graphic design/Marketing experience. Min 3yrs experience as a PA in a manufacturing environment, with good diary management, admin and PA skills. Mail [Email Address Removed]

FMCG/Food Production Plant and chain of retail stores.

