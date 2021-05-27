Payroll and HR Administrator

If you have experience in Payroll and are wanting to branch out into HR, this is your chance!

Is this you?

You have a keen eye for detail, focus on accuracy and have sound knowledge of accounting principles. Analysing problems and coming up with solutions is second nature to you and you’re able to work well within a team. You’re looking for more than just another payroll position.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Your first function will be to handle the full payroll for the company – at the moment they are only 24 employees so this shouldn’t take you more than a day or two every month. This will include handling everything from capturing to reimbursements to bonus payments as well as all EMP201, EMP501 and WCA submissions. As this will only take 2 days out of your month your other focus will be on supporting the business with Employment Equity tracking/reporting, skills development tracking/reporting and BBBEE data compilation and reporting. This role will ensure that your days are diverse and that you focus on more than just the numbers, while you pay a key role in running the organisation.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be joining the HR and Finance team of 4 based in the Johannesburg office. Our client is a dynamic, strong and stable family owned and run business who are a leading supplier of food ingredient and process raw material in South Africa. With an impressive international supplier list that is over 50 strong and a diverse, stable client base they are on a rapid path for growth.

What you’ll need

You must have a Bookkeeping Diploma/Certificate or a BCom Degree in Accounting, as well as sound knowledge of Payroll and Accounting principles. You must have at least 2 years’ experience within an administrative or finance position. Knowledge of at least one of the regulatory frameworks around BBBEE, Employment Equity and Skills Development are essential. Pastel Payroll experience would be a further advantage

What you’ll get

The opportunity to be a part of a stable, international company that’s in an industry that is growing from strength to strength (they had their best year ever last year – can anyone say recession proof industry). You will receive an attractive basic salary, combined with benefits.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Please give us a few days to work through the applications.

