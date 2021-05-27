Payroll Manager at Magalies Water

Minimum Requirements:
- National Diploma or Degree in Human Resources/Payroll/ Finance
- Payroll Certificate
- 5 years Payroll administration experience
- At least 3 years managerial experience
- Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury regulations and financial principles
- Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System, Sage VIP HR System,
- Valid driver’s license
Duties are;
- Develop, update, implement and maintain payroll policies and procedures.
- Interpret organizations policies and government regulations affecting payroll activities and implements to ensure adherence.
- Review the input of personnel records to determine correct rates of pay and deductions of newly appointed employees on the payroll system.
- Review compilation and preparation of other payroll data such as pension, insurance and medical aids payments.
- Review new and changed remuneration rates on the payroll system to ascertain the validity and accuracy thereof.
- Direct and review capturing of remuneration information according to the organization’s remuneration policies.
- Review and approve payroll deductions.
- Direct preparation of all monthly payments including salaries and Board Committee claims.
- Maintain employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information confidential.
- Review outside service providers as well as periodic governmental and tax reports such as quarterly labour statistics and IRP5’s.
- Ensure all reconciliation and statutory reports are done timeously, including tax year end.
- Review and approve all the monthly, bi-annual and annual submissions and returns to SARS and other regulatory authorities.
Appointment will be made in line with Employment Equity Plan; preference will be given African females, Coloured, Indians, Whites males and people living with disability
Desired Skills:
- Managing Staff
- Management Payroll
- Vip Payroll
- Sage Payroll
- PFMA
- Payroll Processing
- Computer Literacy
- Payroll Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Payroll & Wages
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus