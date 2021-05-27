Payroll Manager at Magalies Water

May 27, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • National Diploma or Degree in Human Resources/Payroll/ Finance
  • Payroll Certificate
  • 5 years Payroll administration experience
  • At least 3 years managerial experience
  • Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury regulations and financial principles
  • Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System, Sage VIP HR System,
  • Valid driver’s license

Duties are;

  • Develop, update, implement and maintain payroll policies and procedures.
  • Interpret organizations policies and government regulations affecting payroll activities and implements to ensure adherence.
  • Review the input of personnel records to determine correct rates of pay and deductions of newly appointed employees on the payroll system.
  • Review compilation and preparation of other payroll data such as pension, insurance and medical aids payments.
  • Review new and changed remuneration rates on the payroll system to ascertain the validity and accuracy thereof.
  • Direct and review capturing of remuneration information according to the organization’s remuneration policies.
  • Review and approve payroll deductions.
  • Direct preparation of all monthly payments including salaries and Board Committee claims.
  • Maintain employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information confidential.
  • Review outside service providers as well as periodic governmental and tax reports such as quarterly labour statistics and IRP5’s.
  • Ensure all reconciliation and statutory reports are done timeously, including tax year end.
  • Review and approve all the monthly, bi-annual and annual submissions and returns to SARS and other regulatory authorities.

Appointment will be made in line with Employment Equity Plan; preference will be given African females, Coloured, Indians, Whites males and people living with disability

Desired Skills:

  • Managing Staff
  • Management Payroll
  • Vip Payroll
  • Sage Payroll
  • PFMA
  • Payroll Processing
  • Computer Literacy
  • Payroll Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Payroll & Wages

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Medical Aid
  • Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position