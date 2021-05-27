Payroll Manager at Magalies Water

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in Human Resources/Payroll/ Finance

Payroll Certificate

5 years Payroll administration experience

At least 3 years managerial experience

Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury regulations and financial principles

Experience in Sage VIP Payroll System, Sage VIP HR System,

Valid driver’s license

Duties are;

Develop, update, implement and maintain payroll policies and procedures.

Interpret organizations policies and government regulations affecting payroll activities and implements to ensure adherence.

Review the input of personnel records to determine correct rates of pay and deductions of newly appointed employees on the payroll system.

Review compilation and preparation of other payroll data such as pension, insurance and medical aids payments.

Review new and changed remuneration rates on the payroll system to ascertain the validity and accuracy thereof.

Direct and review capturing of remuneration information according to the organization’s remuneration policies.

Review and approve payroll deductions.

Direct preparation of all monthly payments including salaries and Board Committee claims.

Maintain employee confidence and protects payroll operations by keeping information confidential.

Review outside service providers as well as periodic governmental and tax reports such as quarterly labour statistics and IRP5’s.

Ensure all reconciliation and statutory reports are done timeously, including tax year end.

Review and approve all the monthly, bi-annual and annual submissions and returns to SARS and other regulatory authorities.

Appointment will be made in line with Employment Equity Plan; preference will be given African females, Coloured, Indians, Whites males and people living with disability

Desired Skills:

Managing Staff

Management Payroll

Vip Payroll

Sage Payroll

PFMA

Payroll Processing

Computer Literacy

Payroll Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Payroll & Wages

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

