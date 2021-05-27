Personal Assistant at Massmart

May 27, 2021

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, 01 June 2021 at 5pm.

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To perform a wide range of administrative, specialized and personal support of a highly confidential nature to the Executive/Director and general administrative support to the rest of the department.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

  • Efficiently manage diaries to ensure that double bookings do not occur; facilitate changes and updates as necessary; book meeting rooms and schedule video conferences.
  • Sort through emails on two different servers, respond where appropriate, and follow up on outstanding items.
  • Receive visitors, make telephone calls as requested, screen incoming telephone calls, and answer routine questions from internal and external customers.
  • Interact and provide assistance to employees at all levels of the Massmart/Walmart organization.
  • Organize and expedite flow of work through the office.
  • Prepare letters, memos and reports to a professional standard whether own correspondence or on behalf of CEO.
  • Place daily lunch orders Executive/Director.
  • Perform other duties as requested.
  • Send reminders and follow up on strategic deliverables and deliverables from meetings.
  • Keep track of key projects ran from CAE’s office.

Travel Coordination:

  • Arrange secure drivers for Executive/Director to various meetings and functions.
  • Book flights, car hire, and accommodations internationally and domestically.
  • Coordinate travel for Massmart/Walmart visitors including local bookings for flight.
  • Secure restaurant reservations and coordinate the logistics.

Meetings/Functions Organization:

  • Arrange venue for meetings/functions including sending meeting planners to invitees, booking of facilities, ordering of and servicing of refreshments, and ensuring technical aspects are in working order.
  • Prepare and print packs for distribution, provide reports, and record minutes for the Executive/Director’s meetings.

Invoice Processing and Budget Reconciliation:

  • Receive, validate, photocopy, and take invoices through to Finance for payment.
  • Perform monthly budget reconciliations, identify and research discrepancies, and obtain Executive/Director approval as appropriate.

Reports and presentations:

  • Source and bind material for Exco report on a monthly basis and compile all other reports as required. Ensure material is received, compiled and distributed on time. Ensure reports are formatted to a professional standard.
  • Prepare professional presentations according to CAE requirements.

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:

  • Grade 12 and a recognized Secretarial or PA Diploma.
  • Extensive experience as a secretary or personal assistant at an executive level in a corporate environment..
  • Excellent computer literacy and skills with experience in all MS packages, such as MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MS Outlook.

Competencies and Skills:

  • Demonstrate Professional Judgment.
  • Meet internal and external customer needs.
  • Focus on execution and results.
  • Plan for and improve performance.
  • Build influence.
  • Form relationships.
  • Model ethics and compliance.
  • Adapt professionally.
  • Maintain a high level of confidentiality.
  • High level of computer literacy required.
  • Ability to interact at all levels of the organization internally and externally.
  • Must be confident in all communication and have a strong service orientation and focus.
  • The ability to be pro-active.
  • Ability to handle pressure in a professional manner.
  • Ability to be assertive.

Desired Skills:

  • Executive Assistance
  • Travel Coordination
  • Meeting Scheduling
  • Invoice Processing
  • Budget Reconciliation
  • Reports and presentations

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

