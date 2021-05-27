Personal Assistant at Massmart

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, 01 June 2021 at 5pm.
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To perform a wide range of administrative, specialized and personal support of a highly confidential nature to the Executive/Director and general administrative support to the rest of the department.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Efficiently manage diaries to ensure that double bookings do not occur; facilitate changes and updates as necessary; book meeting rooms and schedule video conferences.
- Sort through emails on two different servers, respond where appropriate, and follow up on outstanding items.
- Receive visitors, make telephone calls as requested, screen incoming telephone calls, and answer routine questions from internal and external customers.
- Interact and provide assistance to employees at all levels of the Massmart/Walmart organization.
- Organize and expedite flow of work through the office.
- Prepare letters, memos and reports to a professional standard whether own correspondence or on behalf of CEO.
- Place daily lunch orders Executive/Director.
- Perform other duties as requested.
- Send reminders and follow up on strategic deliverables and deliverables from meetings.
- Keep track of key projects ran from CAE’s office.
Travel Coordination:
- Arrange secure drivers for Executive/Director to various meetings and functions.
- Book flights, car hire, and accommodations internationally and domestically.
- Coordinate travel for Massmart/Walmart visitors including local bookings for flight.
- Secure restaurant reservations and coordinate the logistics.
Meetings/Functions Organization:
- Arrange venue for meetings/functions including sending meeting planners to invitees, booking of facilities, ordering of and servicing of refreshments, and ensuring technical aspects are in working order.
- Prepare and print packs for distribution, provide reports, and record minutes for the Executive/Director’s meetings.
Invoice Processing and Budget Reconciliation:
- Receive, validate, photocopy, and take invoices through to Finance for payment.
- Perform monthly budget reconciliations, identify and research discrepancies, and obtain Executive/Director approval as appropriate.
Reports and presentations:
- Source and bind material for Exco report on a monthly basis and compile all other reports as required. Ensure material is received, compiled and distributed on time. Ensure reports are formatted to a professional standard.
- Prepare professional presentations according to CAE requirements.
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:
- Grade 12 and a recognized Secretarial or PA Diploma.
- Extensive experience as a secretary or personal assistant at an executive level in a corporate environment..
- Excellent computer literacy and skills with experience in all MS packages, such as MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MS Outlook.
Competencies and Skills:
- Demonstrate Professional Judgment.
- Meet internal and external customer needs.
- Focus on execution and results.
- Plan for and improve performance.
- Build influence.
- Form relationships.
- Model ethics and compliance.
- Adapt professionally.
- Maintain a high level of confidentiality.
- High level of computer literacy required.
- Ability to interact at all levels of the organization internally and externally.
- Must be confident in all communication and have a strong service orientation and focus.
- The ability to be pro-active.
- Ability to handle pressure in a professional manner.
- Ability to be assertive.
Desired Skills:
- Executive Assistance
- Travel Coordination
- Meeting Scheduling
- Invoice Processing
- Budget Reconciliation
- Reports and presentations
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma