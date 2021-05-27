Personal Assistant at Massmart

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, 01 June 2021 at 5pm.

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To perform a wide range of administrative, specialized and personal support of a highly confidential nature to the Executive/Director and general administrative support to the rest of the department.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Efficiently manage diaries to ensure that double bookings do not occur; facilitate changes and updates as necessary; book meeting rooms and schedule video conferences.

Sort through emails on two different servers, respond where appropriate, and follow up on outstanding items.

Receive visitors, make telephone calls as requested, screen incoming telephone calls, and answer routine questions from internal and external customers.

Interact and provide assistance to employees at all levels of the Massmart/Walmart organization.

Organize and expedite flow of work through the office.

Prepare letters, memos and reports to a professional standard whether own correspondence or on behalf of CEO.

Place daily lunch orders Executive/Director.

Perform other duties as requested.

Send reminders and follow up on strategic deliverables and deliverables from meetings.

Keep track of key projects ran from CAE’s office.

Travel Coordination:

Arrange secure drivers for Executive/Director to various meetings and functions.

Book flights, car hire, and accommodations internationally and domestically.

Coordinate travel for Massmart/Walmart visitors including local bookings for flight.

Secure restaurant reservations and coordinate the logistics.

Meetings/Functions Organization:

Arrange venue for meetings/functions including sending meeting planners to invitees, booking of facilities, ordering of and servicing of refreshments, and ensuring technical aspects are in working order.

Prepare and print packs for distribution, provide reports, and record minutes for the Executive/Director’s meetings.

Invoice Processing and Budget Reconciliation:

Receive, validate, photocopy, and take invoices through to Finance for payment.

Perform monthly budget reconciliations, identify and research discrepancies, and obtain Executive/Director approval as appropriate.

Reports and presentations:

Source and bind material for Exco report on a monthly basis and compile all other reports as required. Ensure material is received, compiled and distributed on time. Ensure reports are formatted to a professional standard.

Prepare professional presentations according to CAE requirements.

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:

Grade 12 and a recognized Secretarial or PA Diploma.

Extensive experience as a secretary or personal assistant at an executive level in a corporate environment..

Excellent computer literacy and skills with experience in all MS packages, such as MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MS Outlook.

Competencies and Skills:

Demonstrate Professional Judgment.

Meet internal and external customer needs.

Focus on execution and results.

Plan for and improve performance.

Build influence.

Form relationships.

Model ethics and compliance.

Adapt professionally.

Maintain a high level of confidentiality.

High level of computer literacy required.

Ability to interact at all levels of the organization internally and externally.

Must be confident in all communication and have a strong service orientation and focus.

The ability to be pro-active.

Ability to handle pressure in a professional manner.

Ability to be assertive.

Desired Skills:

Executive Assistance

Travel Coordination

Meeting Scheduling

Invoice Processing

Budget Reconciliation

Reports and presentations

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

