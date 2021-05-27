PHP Developer

Leading web development and digital marketing agency is seeking a PHP Back-End Developer to join their AWESOME team of coding PRO’s!
The ideal candidate will have the passion, experience and skills to create customer, complex and automated database-driven web applications, websites and systems. You must have a desire to grow and learn within a creative and FUN environment.
High attention to detail, meticulous work ethic and the ability to produce high quality code
Ability to work unsupervised and take ownership of your tasks and projects
Honesty, reliability and transparency
You love the work you do and proud of the work you produce (not only functionally but visually too)
Ability to produce solutions to problems
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
A minimum of 3 years of back-end web development experience
Excellent PHP and object-oriented coding knowledge and experience
Experience with 1 or more MVC PHP frameworks (Laravel, Code Igniter, etc.)
Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries
Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS (beneficial)
Experience with JavaScript and jQuery (beneficial)
Working with GIT repos
BONUS Points if you have experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites, JavaScript MVC framework experience and WordPress experience.
The IDEAL candidate will be:
- A team player who works and gets on well with colleagues
- Self-motivated and ambitious
- Deadline driven and have a great work ethic
- Proactive and takes responsibility for delivery of excellent work
- A clear communicator
- Punctual
- High attention to detail
Salary is dependent on creds, skills and experience and negotiable if you are the PERFECT fit!
Send your CV with contactable references wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- MVC frameworks
- CodeIgniter
- PHP Development
- Drupal Development
- MVC Framework
- CSS3
- HTML5
- SASS
- Javascript
- jQuery
- GIT
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Leading web development and digital marketing agency