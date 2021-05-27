PHP Developer

Leading web development and digital marketing agency is seeking a PHP Back-End Developer to join their AWESOME team of coding PRO’s!

The ideal candidate will have the passion, experience and skills to create customer, complex and automated database-driven web applications, websites and systems. You must have a desire to grow and learn within a creative and FUN environment.

High attention to detail, meticulous work ethic and the ability to produce high quality code

Ability to work unsupervised and take ownership of your tasks and projects

Honesty, reliability and transparency

You love the work you do and proud of the work you produce (not only functionally but visually too)

Ability to produce solutions to problems

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

A minimum of 3 years of back-end web development experience

Excellent PHP and object-oriented coding knowledge and experience

Experience with 1 or more MVC PHP frameworks (Laravel, Code Igniter, etc.)

Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries

Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS (beneficial)

Experience with JavaScript and jQuery (beneficial)

Working with GIT repos

BONUS Points if you have experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites, JavaScript MVC framework experience and WordPress experience.

The IDEAL candidate will be:

A team player who works and gets on well with colleagues

Self-motivated and ambitious

Deadline driven and have a great work ethic

Proactive and takes responsibility for delivery of excellent work

A clear communicator

Punctual

High attention to detail

Salary is dependent on creds, skills and experience and negotiable if you are the PERFECT fit!



About The Employer:

Leading web development and digital marketing agency

