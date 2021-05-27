Portfolio Manager (Wits RHI)

A Portfolio Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.
It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.
Main purpose of the job
- To provide high-level planning and portfolio management support to the Director and Projects
- Specifically in the areas of support on grants and contract management and reporting, Human Resources planning and management, Operational oversight and support for infrastructure planning and development
Location
- Ward 21 CRS – 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg
Key performance areasStrategic Financial and Human Resources Management
- Provide long-range financial, grant, human resources and infrastructure planning to ensure efficient project delivery over the full project life-cycle
- Assist with securing new business and grant applications by active involvement and collation of information required to write and complete grant applications
Project Management
- Conduct ongoing financial analysis, risk assessment and forecasting to ensure effective project delivery
- Ensure sound full function project management principles are applied across all projects for the entire life cycles of projects thereby enabling the effective management of all projects within the portfolio
Operations Management
- In conjunction with Human Resources and the respective line manager, guide and manage the recruitment, selection and on-boarding processes for new team members
- Ensure project orientation is formally conducted with all new starters inclusive of an on-the-job training plan
- Actively engage with grants management and HR representatives to build systems to ensure routine, regular and timely inputs are received from these groups to enable project delivery
Staff Management
- Provide sound coaching and empowering of the respective teams as skills needs and/or deficiencies are noted
- Ensure that staffing and human resource planning takes place in accordance with the BCEA and the units needs utilizing the daily attendance registers and finger-print system
- Ensure all team members comply with monthly Time Sheet submission requirements in line with Company practice
Effective self-management and performance ownership
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
Required minimum education and training
- BCom Accounting or Business Administration
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- Comprehensive financial and Contract operations experience
- Knowledge of USAID and/or NIH donor requirements and regulations
- Demonstrated MS Office skills including advanced MS Excel skills and understanding of accounting packages
Required minimum work experience
- 8 10 years working experience, of which a minimum of 5 years should be at a Senior Project Manager
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 11 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund