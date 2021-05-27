Portfolio Manager (Wits RHI)

A Portfolio Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To provide high-level planning and portfolio management support to the Director and Projects

Specifically in the areas of support on grants and contract management and reporting, Human Resources planning and management, Operational oversight and support for infrastructure planning and development

Location

Ward 21 CRS – 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Key performance areasStrategic Financial and Human Resources Management

Provide long-range financial, grant, human resources and infrastructure planning to ensure efficient project delivery over the full project life-cycle

Assist with securing new business and grant applications by active involvement and collation of information required to write and complete grant applications

Project Management

Conduct ongoing financial analysis, risk assessment and forecasting to ensure effective project delivery

Ensure sound full function project management principles are applied across all projects for the entire life cycles of projects thereby enabling the effective management of all projects within the portfolio

Operations Management

In conjunction with Human Resources and the respective line manager, guide and manage the recruitment, selection and on-boarding processes for new team members

Ensure project orientation is formally conducted with all new starters inclusive of an on-the-job training plan

Actively engage with grants management and HR representatives to build systems to ensure routine, regular and timely inputs are received from these groups to enable project delivery

Staff Management

Provide sound coaching and empowering of the respective teams as skills needs and/or deficiencies are noted

Ensure that staffing and human resource planning takes place in accordance with the BCEA and the units needs utilizing the daily attendance registers and finger-print system

Ensure all team members comply with monthly Time Sheet submission requirements in line with Company practice

Effective self-management and performance ownership

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Required minimum education and training

BCom Accounting or Business Administration

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Comprehensive financial and Contract operations experience

Knowledge of USAID and/or NIH donor requirements and regulations

Demonstrated MS Office skills including advanced MS Excel skills and understanding of accounting packages

Required minimum work experience

8 10 years working experience, of which a minimum of 5 years should be at a Senior Project Manager

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 11 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

