Print/Factory Manager

May 27, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure the quality of printed products and to achieve maximum productivity and efficiency through good management of the Digital and Textile print process.
  • Manage the successful Digital and Textile Print Production flow, ensuring that all aspects of print production are carried out.
  • Maximise productivity and efficiency through lean manufacturing techniques
  • Take ownership and provide innovative leadership and development of supervisors and their employees to ensure highly motivated employees with a performance driven culture
  • Achieve optimum utilisation through the efficient management, coaching, training and mentoring of directs reports
  • Ensure the availability of well maintained equipment and the provision of a safe environment

Requirements:

  • Minimum 2 to 5 years experience in a Digital print environment
  • Open to industry as long as you have the relevant experience
  • Knowledge of Health & Safety Regulations
  • Good colour vision required, apply colour management skills
  • Understanding and applying print systems and workflow procedures
  • People person, ability to interact with fellow colleagues, supervisors, managers
  • Computer literate – Microsoft Office, Pre-media programmes

