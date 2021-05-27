Print/Factory Manager

Responsibilities:
- Ensure the quality of printed products and to achieve maximum productivity and efficiency through good management of the Digital and Textile print process.
- Manage the successful Digital and Textile Print Production flow, ensuring that all aspects of print production are carried out.
- Maximise productivity and efficiency through lean manufacturing techniques
- Take ownership and provide innovative leadership and development of supervisors and their employees to ensure highly motivated employees with a performance driven culture
- Achieve optimum utilisation through the efficient management, coaching, training and mentoring of directs reports
- Ensure the availability of well maintained equipment and the provision of a safe environment
Requirements:
- Minimum 2 to 5 years experience in a Digital print environment
- Open to industry as long as you have the relevant experience
- Knowledge of Health & Safety Regulations
- Good colour vision required, apply colour management skills
- Understanding and applying print systems and workflow procedures
- People person, ability to interact with fellow colleagues, supervisors, managers
- Computer literate – Microsoft Office, Pre-media programmes
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.