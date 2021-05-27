Procurement Clerk

A national eco packing company is seeking a Junior Procurement Assistant in their Killarney Gardens branch to start immediately.

Job description

Loading of orders on loading bay for delivery

Checking correct stock is loaded

Checking the driver in on his return (primary)

Monitor stock levels ensuring that they do not run below minimum level

Receiving of shipping containers

Send out orders on time (on order portal)

Outgoing stock to be correct, clean, sealed, labelled and invoiced

Liaise with suppliers and couriers for collections and deliveries

Checking that arriving stock is correct and transfer to warehouse asap

Transfer stock to applicable destination i.e. bio or applicable warehouse as required

Suppliers – certification for ISO22000 and Credit applications

Assist with walk-ins (secondary)

Ensuring Warehouse clean and neat, maintained according to ISO22000 regulations, stock maintenance neat and tidy

Assist with stock takes

Attend to emails and customer queries

PO approval for new stock and check stock is correct in terms of price, quantity, quality, correct as per order

GRN stock – before invoiced

Follow up on back orders

Ad hoc duties if and when required

Requirements

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Procurement Assistant position.

Computer Literate

Must live in close proximity (essential)

Experience in a similar industry will be a definite advantage

The idea candidate is able to start IMMEDIATELY

A solid track record with contactable references

Note that this position required manual/physical labour

Office hours 08h00 – 16h00 Monday to Friday.

Email your CV with contactable references to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Procurement

Packaging

GRN

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Eco packaging

Learn more/Apply for this position