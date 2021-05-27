Procurement Clerk

A national eco packing company is seeking a Junior Procurement Assistant in their Killarney Gardens branch to start immediately.
Job description
Loading of orders on loading bay for delivery
Checking correct stock is loaded
Checking the driver in on his return (primary)
Monitor stock levels ensuring that they do not run below minimum level
Receiving of shipping containers
Send out orders on time (on order portal)
Outgoing stock to be correct, clean, sealed, labelled and invoiced
Liaise with suppliers and couriers for collections and deliveries
Checking that arriving stock is correct and transfer to warehouse asap
Transfer stock to applicable destination i.e. bio or applicable warehouse as required
Suppliers – certification for ISO22000 and Credit applications
Assist with walk-ins (secondary)
Ensuring Warehouse clean and neat, maintained according to ISO22000 regulations, stock maintenance neat and tidy
Assist with stock takes
Attend to emails and customer queries
PO approval for new stock and check stock is correct in terms of price, quantity, quality, correct as per order
GRN stock – before invoiced
Follow up on back orders
Ad hoc duties if and when required
Requirements
A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Procurement Assistant position.
Computer Literate
Must live in close proximity (essential)
Experience in a similar industry will be a definite advantage
The idea candidate is able to start IMMEDIATELY
A solid track record with contactable references
Note that this position required manual/physical labour
Office hours 08h00 – 16h00 Monday to Friday.
Email your CV with contactable references to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Procurement
- Packaging
- GRN
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Purchasing & Procurement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Eco packaging