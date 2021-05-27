Product Development Lead

Our client is looking for a Product Development Lead to join their team.

Requirements:

Matric

Degree or diploma in electronic engineering

Degree or diploma in Business Management

At least 10 years’ experience in electronic engineering

Experience in managing and developing staff

Experience in managing multiple high value projects

Advanced understanding of electronic firmware design principles

Advanced understanding of the principles for design for volume manufacturing

Good understanding of mechanical and systems software design principles

Understanding of hardware design principles

Able to communicate a clear vision and strategy for engineering

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong business acumen

Responsibilities:

Work with various departments to establish a design, technology, product development and vendor strategy

Ensure that engineering activities are in line with company policies and procedures

Ensure that all designs meet the requirements for both internal and external customers

Ensure that all designs meet the quality requirements

Ensure that all designs meet the requirements for certification responsibilities

Work with the marketing team to establish prioritise and target commercial opportunities

Clearly understand the product vision and business needs to define product requirements and product architectural solutions

Product Design, Development and technology alignment

Manage People

Leadership and Innovation

Desired Skills:

Electronic Engineering

Product Design

Firmware Design

Software Design Principles

Hardware Design Principles

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

