Product Development Lead

May 27, 2021

Our client is looking for a Product Development Lead to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Degree or diploma in electronic engineering
  • Degree or diploma in Business Management
  • At least 10 years’ experience in electronic engineering
  • Experience in managing and developing staff
  • Experience in managing multiple high value projects
  • Advanced understanding of electronic firmware design principles
  • Advanced understanding of the principles for design for volume manufacturing
  • Good understanding of mechanical and systems software design principles
  • Understanding of hardware design principles
  • Able to communicate a clear vision and strategy for engineering
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Strong business acumen

Responsibilities:

  • Work with various departments to establish a design, technology, product development and vendor strategy
  • Ensure that engineering activities are in line with company policies and procedures
  • Ensure that all designs meet the requirements for both internal and external customers
  • Ensure that all designs meet the quality requirements
  • Ensure that all designs meet the requirements for certification responsibilities
  • Work with the marketing team to establish prioritise and target commercial opportunities
  • Clearly understand the product vision and business needs to define product requirements and product architectural solutions
  • Product Design, Development and technology alignment
  • Manage People
  • Leadership and Innovation

Desired Skills:

  • Electronic Engineering
  • Product Design
  • Firmware Design
  • Software Design Principles
  • Hardware Design Principles

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

