Our client is looking for a Product Development Lead to join their team.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Degree or diploma in electronic engineering
- Degree or diploma in Business Management
- At least 10 years’ experience in electronic engineering
- Experience in managing and developing staff
- Experience in managing multiple high value projects
- Advanced understanding of electronic firmware design principles
- Advanced understanding of the principles for design for volume manufacturing
- Good understanding of mechanical and systems software design principles
- Understanding of hardware design principles
- Able to communicate a clear vision and strategy for engineering
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong business acumen
Responsibilities:
- Work with various departments to establish a design, technology, product development and vendor strategy
- Ensure that engineering activities are in line with company policies and procedures
- Ensure that all designs meet the requirements for both internal and external customers
- Ensure that all designs meet the quality requirements
- Ensure that all designs meet the requirements for certification responsibilities
- Work with the marketing team to establish prioritise and target commercial opportunities
- Clearly understand the product vision and business needs to define product requirements and product architectural solutions
- Product Design, Development and technology alignment
- Manage People
- Leadership and Innovation
Desired Skills:
- Electronic Engineering
- Product Design
- Firmware Design
- Software Design Principles
- Hardware Design Principles
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years