Product Manager (Sales support) at Barloworld Equipment

Key Outputs:
- Long term vision and strategy for products.
- Industry Ambassador representing Barloworld Equipment and CAT, internally as well as externally.
- Development and execution of the overall product strategy.
- Maintain internal relationship with Marketing, Sales, Supply Chain, After Sales, LOB and Caterpillar.
- Facilitate S and OP process i.e., machine forecasting, marketing intelligence, growth plan execution, CAT and Barloworld Equipment Alignment.
- Develop pricing strategy: machine configurations and price alignment with Sales and Caterpillar including special pricing and sales price list.
- Maintain and build external relationships with other CAT Dealers as well as customers.
Qualifications, Experience and Competencies:
- Grade 12 and a Relevant Tertiary Qualification or Equivalent.
- Engineering Degree (Mechanical or Electrical) an advantage.
- Caterpillar certified earth-moving technician an advantage.
- BWE Leadership Development Course (MMDP) an advantage.
- 5 to 7 years’ related business experience in parts/service environment.
- PSSR Advanced Certification Completion (if internal).
- High competence in Microsoft Office.
- SAP and CRM experience.
- Proven Product Knowledge.
- Sound Business Acumen.
- Sales Competencies (according to Global S Competency Assessment).
- Influencing and Negotiation, Problem solving, analysis, customer responsiveness.
Desired Skills:
- Caterpillar certified earth-moving technician
- BWE Leadership Development Course (MMDP)
- Parts Sales
- Product Sales
- SAP
- CRM
- S and OP process
- Barloworld Equipment Alignment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree