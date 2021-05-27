Product Manager (Sales support) at Barloworld Equipment

May 27, 2021

Key Outputs:

  • Long term vision and strategy for products.
  • Industry Ambassador representing Barloworld Equipment and CAT, internally as well as externally.
  • Development and execution of the overall product strategy.
  • Maintain internal relationship with Marketing, Sales, Supply Chain, After Sales, LOB and Caterpillar.
  • Facilitate S and OP process i.e., machine forecasting, marketing intelligence, growth plan execution, CAT and Barloworld Equipment Alignment.
  • Develop pricing strategy: machine configurations and price alignment with Sales and Caterpillar including special pricing and sales price list.
  • Maintain and build external relationships with other CAT Dealers as well as customers.

Qualifications, Experience and Competencies:

  • Grade 12 and a Relevant Tertiary Qualification or Equivalent.
  • Engineering Degree (Mechanical or Electrical) an advantage.
  • Caterpillar certified earth-moving technician an advantage.
  • BWE Leadership Development Course (MMDP) an advantage.
  • 5 to 7 years’ related business experience in parts/service environment.
  • PSSR Advanced Certification Completion (if internal).
  • High competence in Microsoft Office.
  • SAP and CRM experience.
  • Proven Product Knowledge.
  • Sound Business Acumen.
  • Sales Competencies (according to Global S Competency Assessment).
  • Influencing and Negotiation, Problem solving, analysis, customer responsiveness.

Desired Skills:

  • Caterpillar certified earth-moving technician
  • BWE Leadership Development Course (MMDP)
  • Parts Sales
  • Product Sales
  • SAP
  • CRM
  • S and OP process
  • Barloworld Equipment Alignment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position