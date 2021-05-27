Product Owner

May 27, 2021

Our Client currently seeks a Product Owner to join their dynamic team.

Location : Johannesburg

Duration : 6-12 Months

Experience Required: 10 years

Job Description:

  • Analyze and discuss the requirement with client product owner.
  • Create the product backlog.
  • Work closely with business analyst to detail the requirement.
  • Work closely with scrum master to ensure that product backlog is planned properly

Experience across the following is required:

  • Extensive knowledge of Banking Risk and Compliance
  • Banking Surveillance
  • Preparing product backlog
  • Good understanding of CSPO concept and must have CSPO certification

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • CSPO

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position