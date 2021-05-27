Product Owner

Our Client currently seeks a Product Owner to join their dynamic team.

Location : Johannesburg

Duration : 6-12 Months

Experience Required: 10 years

Job Description:

Analyze and discuss the requirement with client product owner.

Create the product backlog.

Work closely with business analyst to detail the requirement.

Work closely with scrum master to ensure that product backlog is planned properly

Experience across the following is required:

Extensive knowledge of Banking Risk and Compliance

Banking Surveillance

Preparing product backlog

Good understanding of CSPO concept and must have CSPO certification

Desired Skills:

Agile

CSPO

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

