Our Client currently seeks a Product Owner to join their dynamic team.
Location : Johannesburg
Duration : 6-12 Months
Experience Required: 10 years
Job Description:
- Analyze and discuss the requirement with client product owner.
- Create the product backlog.
- Work closely with business analyst to detail the requirement.
- Work closely with scrum master to ensure that product backlog is planned properly
Experience across the following is required:
- Extensive knowledge of Banking Risk and Compliance
- Banking Surveillance
- Preparing product backlog
- Good understanding of CSPO concept and must have CSPO certification
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- CSPO
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years