Production Planner – Manufacturing

Our client, a well established manufacturing/FMCG company based in Durban seeks a Production Planner to join their dynamic team. The successful incumbent will report to the Customer Services Team Leader.

Duties:

? Issue weekly production schedules for production requirements

? Ensuring there is sufficient finished goods stock to fulfill orders, and reorder levels are maintained

? Manage Slow and Dead stock levels within parameters

? Coordinate intercompany sales and purchasing

? Advising raw materials of any exceptions that may be necessary for new products or changes of products

? Liaise with Stores & Distribution regarding service efficiencies

? Place orders with direct suppliers and manage stock levels accordingly

? Advising on any machine (capacity) requirements for future

? Long term planning of production capacity in plant

? Assisting with utilization budget process

COMPETENCIES:

? A Supply-chain or related B.Com Degree is required, non-negotiable

? Strong Excel and Microsoft office

? SAP experience advantageous

? Mathematics in matric

? Planning or buying experience in manufacturing or retail advantageous

? 3 – 5 years manufacturing admin experience/exposure essential

CHARACTERISTICS:

? Analytical and logical thinker

? Strong communication skills, with the ability to interact across organization

? Resilient (not overly sensitive) & tenacious

? Ability to make tough decisions

? Ability to work to deadlines and under pressure

? Passionate about customers and the company

If you meet the requirements, please send a comprehensive, updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

