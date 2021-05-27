Production Planner – Manufacturing

Our client, a well established manufacturing/FMCG company based in Durban seeks a Production Planner to join their dynamic team. The successful incumbent will report to the Customer Services Team Leader.
Duties:
? Issue weekly production schedules for production requirements
? Ensuring there is sufficient finished goods stock to fulfill orders, and reorder levels are maintained
? Manage Slow and Dead stock levels within parameters
? Coordinate intercompany sales and purchasing
? Advising raw materials of any exceptions that may be necessary for new products or changes of products
? Liaise with Stores & Distribution regarding service efficiencies
? Place orders with direct suppliers and manage stock levels accordingly
? Advising on any machine (capacity) requirements for future
? Long term planning of production capacity in plant
? Assisting with utilization budget process
COMPETENCIES:
? A Supply-chain or related B.Com Degree is required, non-negotiable
? Strong Excel and Microsoft office
? SAP experience advantageous
? Mathematics in matric
? Planning or buying experience in manufacturing or retail advantageous
? 3 – 5 years manufacturing admin experience/exposure essential
CHARACTERISTICS:
? Analytical and logical thinker
? Strong communication skills, with the ability to interact across organization
? Resilient (not overly sensitive) & tenacious
? Ability to make tough decisions
? Ability to work to deadlines and under pressure
? Passionate about customers and the company
If you meet the requirements, please send a comprehensive, updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- production planning
- Excel
- SAP
- MS Excel
- planning
- buying
- supply chain
- Material requirements planning
- Production Planning
- Manufacturing Resource Planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree