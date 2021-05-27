Programme Accreditation Officer at Dynamic Business School

The Planning and Quality Assurance Unit has an opening for an Programme Accreditation Officer to join their team.

The successful incumbent will be responsible for, however not limited to, the following deliverables:

Key performance areas and Core functions:

To provide technical support on programme and curriculum design with a view to enhance the quality of the submissions for approval, accreditation and registration of academic programmes;

To support the quality assurance activities for new programme approval and submission of programme to the Department of Higher Education (DHET), Council on Higher Education (CHE) and South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), as seek approval by Senate;

To liaise with the Academic Dean to ensure a coordinated approach to new programme planning;

To support the research, design and development of internal academic programme approval systems, processes and practices;

To support and maintain the HEQC and HEQSF Online Accreditation Systems;

To support the management of all types of external accreditation and validation activities;

To coordinate and provide quality assurance support to academic divisions for Professional Councils Accreditation activities;

To coordinate and provide quality assurance support for the site accreditation of new and migrating programmes to approved Regenesys learning sites;

To liaise with the quality assurance and regulatory agencies that operate in the higher education environment;

To develop, maintain, and update tracking registers for both professional programmes and academic programmes approval, accreditation and registration; and

To support and participate in conducting Institutional Audits, External Institutional Reviews, National Reviews, and Academic Reviews.

Applicant must have the following:

Skills:

Trustworthy and reliable;

Excellent interpersonal skills;

Analytical and problem solving skills;

Strong decision-making skills;

Effective verbal, listening and communication skills;

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy;

Excellent computer skills at a highly proficient level;

Time management skills;

Highly dependable;

Penchant for meeting deadlines;

Own transport preferred

Other specific skills and qualities

Highly knowledgeable with regard to higher education programme development, implementation and evaluation;

High-level report writing skills;

Basic knowledge of using databases;

Knowledge of higher education Quality Management Systems;

Exemplary personal qualities of integrity, high work ethic and sound judgement;

Ability to work independently and in a team environment as needed;

Ability to liaise effectively with academics and professional staff at various levels;

Has attention to detail;

Flexible and ability to work extended hours;

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Qualifications

Bachelor degree

Experience:

At least two years in the higher education academic environment or experience working in statutory regulatory agencies such as Council on Higher Education (CHE), South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) or UMALUSI;

Knowledge of the academic programme quality assurance processes;

Knowledge of the South African Higher Education landscape including regulatory policies and frameworks;

Knowledge of programme accreditation, approval and registration mechanisms;

Knowledge of academic programme planning;

Knowledge of curriculum development and programme review;

Knowledge of statutory professional council requirements;

Knowledge of the South African higher education landscape including regulatory policies, frameworks, standards, and guidelines of the external regulatory agencies (CHE, DHET, SAQA, and professional council);

Excellent written, oral and electronic communication skills in English, especially with regard to professional and scientific report writing, proposal writing and in developing presentations; and

Experience in compiling and presenting high-level reports.

