Programme Manager

1 Year contract

Position Purpose:

The company has an exciting opportunity for a highly-skilled Strategic Technical Programme Manager. The Programme Manager will be responsible for planning and designing the programme and proactively monitoring its progress, resolving issues and initiating appropriate corrective action.

Qualifications:

3 – year Bachelors Degree/ NQF level 7 – IT Degree

Experience:

Proven experience as a Program Manager

Minimum of 10 years of experience delivering projects and programmes in large corporate environments.

Experience in a Retail environment would be highly desirable

Successful delivery of programmes of over 50 individuals comprised of business and technology (Technical most important) solution components.

The successful individual must have IT knowledge and experience, and proven Program Implementation in a technical environment.

Relationship management experience at director and senior executive level (Must have presented to Steerco)

Management of both agile and waterfall delivery teams

Excellent knowledge of performance evaluation and change management principles

Control and governance of high cost and high-risk programmes

Job objectives:

Formulating, organizing and monitoring inter-connected projects

Deciding on suitable strategies and objectives

Coordinating cross-project activities

Accountable for successful, on-time and on-budget programme delivery that is easily adopted

Ensures the programme scope and business case is properly defined and accepted by key stakeholders Facilitates delivery roadmaps and designs of high-level solutions that will ensure the achievement of programme objectives.

People management (different disciplines)

Establish and manage programme roadmaps, release schedules and plans to support delivery according to agreed milestones.

Ensures programme is delivered in-line with specifications, quality standards and governance requirements

Collaborates and facilitates decisions to manage critical dependencies, resolve conflicts, mitigate risks

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position