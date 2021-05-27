Project Manager (Electrical) at Headhunters

Our client based in George is currently looking to employ an experienced Project Manager to their team, with 7 years experienced gained in a similar role within the electrical engineering sector.

Qualifications :

Engineering qualification

Other :

7 years experience in a similar role within a electrical engineering business

Exceptional knowledge in Electrical fields.

Experienced with working on sub-stations, transformers, high mass lines

MVLV knowledge is essential

Ability to read circuit diagrams etc

Knowledge in planned maintenance

Experience on larger electrical motors

Ability to work with people and lead a team

Strong admin skills is essential

MS Excel skills must be above average

