Project Manager (Electrical) at Headhunters

Our client based in George is currently looking to employ an experienced Project Manager to their team, with 7 years experienced gained in a similar role within the electrical engineering sector.
Qualifications :
- Engineering qualification
Other :
- 7 years experience in a similar role within a electrical engineering business
- Exceptional knowledge in Electrical fields.
- Experienced with working on sub-stations, transformers, high mass lines
- MVLV knowledge is essential
- Ability to read circuit diagrams etc
- Knowledge in planned maintenance
- Experience on larger electrical motors
- Ability to work with people and lead a team
- Strong admin skills is essential
- MS Excel skills must be above average