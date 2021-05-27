Retail Sales Representative

Job Purpose:
- Increase sales to new and existing customers through on-site and face-to-face interaction with customers as well as consumers across a large geographical region.
- Responsible for driving brand awareness by working closely with the Sales and Marketing department by facilitating promotional activity in the region
Requirements:
? Grade 12;
? Qualification in Sales & Marketing will be an added advantage;
? Minimum 2 years Sales and Marketing experience;
? Superb written and verbal communication skills;
? Excellent time management and organizational abilities;
? Influencing, Creativity and Negotiation skills good Communication skills;
? Numeracy and analytical ability;
? Reliable and Trustworthy;
? Be of Sober Habits
The successful candidate will be in possession of a valid drivers licence
Key Performance Areas:
? Identify new sales opportunities;
? Inform new and existing customers of new products;
? Plan and complete field marketing campaigns after conducting preliminary research;
? Develop robust knowledge of all product lines/services ;
? Take responsibility for various literature, signage, merchandise, and other materials to be used at field marketing events;
? Maintain relationships with our clients and third-party vendors;
? Negotiate with retailers and other third-party partners on promotional displays and merchandise placement;
? Conduct daily / weekly stock checks;
? Maintain and oversee retail chain merchandising on behalf of external parties;
? Promote business expansion opportunities to retailers and other merchants through successful field marketing programs;
? Attend relevant trade shows and events;
? Monitor industry trends and competitor activities.
? Generate sales and promotional activity records for analysis;
? Follow routes and time schedules;
? Be flexible and be able to work both independently and within a team;
? Be pleasant, presentable and have a mature approach;
? Ability to communicate in English well – Read and Write and Understand;
? Follow any reasonable instruction as required to ensure continuous work flow;