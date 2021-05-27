Retail Sales Representative

Job Purpose:

Increase sales to new and existing customers through on-site and face-to-face interaction with customers as well as consumers across a large geographical region.

Responsible for driving brand awareness by working closely with the Sales and Marketing department by facilitating promotional activity in the region

Requirements:



? Grade 12;

? Qualification in Sales & Marketing will be an added advantage;

? Minimum 2 years Sales and Marketing experience;

? Superb written and verbal communication skills;

? Excellent time management and organizational abilities;

? Influencing, Creativity and Negotiation skills good Communication skills;

? Numeracy and analytical ability;

? Reliable and Trustworthy;

? Be of Sober Habits

The successful candidate will be in possession of a valid drivers licence

Key Performance Areas:

? Identify new sales opportunities;

? Inform new and existing customers of new products;

? Plan and complete field marketing campaigns after conducting preliminary research;

? Develop robust knowledge of all product lines/services ;

? Take responsibility for various literature, signage, merchandise, and other materials to be used at field marketing events;

? Maintain relationships with our clients and third-party vendors;

? Negotiate with retailers and other third-party partners on promotional displays and merchandise placement;

? Conduct daily / weekly stock checks;

? Maintain and oversee retail chain merchandising on behalf of external parties;

? Promote business expansion opportunities to retailers and other merchants through successful field marketing programs;

? Attend relevant trade shows and events;

? Monitor industry trends and competitor activities.

? Generate sales and promotional activity records for analysis;

? Follow routes and time schedules;

? Be flexible and be able to work both independently and within a team;

? Be pleasant, presentable and have a mature approach;

? Ability to communicate in English well – Read and Write and Understand;

? Follow any reasonable instruction as required to ensure continuous work flow;

Learn more/Apply for this position