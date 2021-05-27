Sales Engineer / Solutions Consultant – industrial techology at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, leading engineering services company, seeks to employ a well experienced and suitably qualified candidate in the field of Sales Engineering in the minerals technology and instrumentation/equipment space

You must be able to work independently and accurately keep records and be proactive in your approach to ensuring the profitability of the company, as well as meeting the following requirements:

You will have a relevant diploma plus 3-5 years experience in Sales Engineering solutions and business development/revenue generation in Industrial software, specifically in minerals processing sectors

You will demonstrate experience in applying Advanced Analytics, Modelling and Advanced Process Control in the Minerals Processing industry.

Experience with the use of Smart Sensos is beneficial.

You will have previously been responsible for supporting both the Sales and Engineering Services functions through establishing a business case and technical feasibility for the Digital Productivity Solutions.

Proficient in using appropriate software platforms for exploratory data analysis.

You must have a valid drivers license, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

