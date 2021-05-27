IT / Fibre sales Executive
Candidate Requirements:
- Matric and/or 2 years’ sales experience in the IT / Fibre or Office Automation Industries
- Have a proven track record in Cold calling / New business development.
- Must be capable of establishing credible relations with external/internal clients confidently.
- Own transport
- A willingness and capability to join this team as a full time, long term Team player.
- Report writing and communication skills necessary.
- Make telephone calls and in-person visits and presentations to prospective clients.
- Be competent in written proposals/quotations for prospective clients.
- Ability to communicate with clients effectively.
Desired Skills:
- Cold calling
- sales
- new business development
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
About The Employer:
IT company based in Cape Town Northern Suburbs