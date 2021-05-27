Sales Manager (Rental) at Barloworld Equipment

Key Outputs:
- Customer management and Sales manager oversight for Cape Town and KZN.
- BCP rentals and CAT relationship to achieve agreed Plan & Targets.
- Pricing and Market analysis, Rental certification responsibilities.
- Liaise with marketing on campaigns and Support RUN Sales managers on Rental offerings.
- Customer and Market growth – Existing and New.
- Adhoc business development opportunities Budgeting and Planning for BCP.
- Transactional execution of new deals, including ROP’s (Pricing and Contracting).
- Management of Customer agreements of major Rental customers.
- Optimize the financial & operational performance of the fleet through effective. management of people, customers, requirements and resources.
- Work with Fleet Manager to optimise fleet & Customer requirements.
- Achieve and exceed business plan targets.
- Effective relationship management with Principal as well as Barloworld Equipment product specialists.
- Effective self-management, balance sheet management performance ownership and people management.
- Achievement of a team environment that enables maximum productivity and profitability (includes management of HR value chain).
Qualifications, Experience and Competencies:
- Sales/Marketing Diploma or Degree or relevant qualification.
- 5 years’ work experience, Knowledge of sales process and CRM.
- Maintaining sustainable customer relationships.
- Knowledge of CAT product line including accessories and work tools.
- Sound business and financial acumen Interact with principal.
- Exposure to business planning / budgeting processes.
- Sound knowledge of CAT equipment and industry Product Knowledge (Earthmoving Equipment).
- Able to prioritise and perform under pressure. Analytical and abstract thinking.
- Track record in leading and managing people in a team-based & participative environment.
- Sound PC knowledge (Microsoft Office); Influencing and negotiation.
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- Rental Sales
- CAT product line
- CAT equipment
- Earthmoving Equipment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma