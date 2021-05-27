Sales Manager (Rental) at Barloworld Equipment

Key Outputs:

  • Customer management and Sales manager oversight for Cape Town and KZN.
  • BCP rentals and CAT relationship to achieve agreed Plan & Targets.
  • Pricing and Market analysis, Rental certification responsibilities.
  • Liaise with marketing on campaigns and Support RUN Sales managers on Rental offerings.
  • Customer and Market growth – Existing and New.
  • Adhoc business development opportunities Budgeting and Planning for BCP.
  • Transactional execution of new deals, including ROP’s (Pricing and Contracting).
  • Management of Customer agreements of major Rental customers.
  • Optimize the financial & operational performance of the fleet through effective. management of people, customers, requirements and resources.
  • Work with Fleet Manager to optimise fleet & Customer requirements.
  • Achieve and exceed business plan targets.
  • Effective relationship management with Principal as well as Barloworld Equipment product specialists.
  • Effective self-management, balance sheet management performance ownership and people management.
  • Achievement of a team environment that enables maximum productivity and profitability (includes management of HR value chain).

Qualifications, Experience and Competencies:

  • Sales/Marketing Diploma or Degree or relevant qualification.
  • 5 years’ work experience, Knowledge of sales process and CRM.
  • Maintaining sustainable customer relationships.
  • Knowledge of CAT product line including accessories and work tools.
  • Sound business and financial acumen Interact with principal.
  • Exposure to business planning / budgeting processes.
  • Sound knowledge of CAT equipment and industry Product Knowledge (Earthmoving Equipment).
  • Able to prioritise and perform under pressure. Analytical and abstract thinking.
  • Track record in leading and managing people in a team-based & participative environment.
  • Sound PC knowledge (Microsoft Office); Influencing and negotiation.
  • Accuracy and attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • Rental Sales
  • CAT product line
  • CAT equipment
  • Earthmoving Equipment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position