Our Client is looking for an Experienced SAP BW Developer to join their already great team. They are one of the largest consulting firms in the country. If you are looking to grow your retail experience, this role is for you.
The contract is for 12 months.
It will be 50% remote and 50% on-site in Pinetown. The client will pay the travel expenses.
The Successful candidate should have the following experience:
- 3 – 5 years’ experience
- BI / BW Certification.
- SAP BI / BW Tools.
- SAP Solution Manager
- Focused Build for SAP SolMan experience
- SAP experience on a large project
Apply today for further information.
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW
- DEVELOPER
- SAP BI
- SAP Solution Manager
- SAP SolMan
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma