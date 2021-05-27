SAP BW Developer

Our Client is looking for an Experienced SAP BW Developer to join their already great team. They are one of the largest consulting firms in the country. If you are looking to grow your retail experience, this role is for you.

The contract is for 12 months.

It will be 50% remote and 50% on-site in Pinetown. The client will pay the travel expenses.

The Successful candidate should have the following experience:

3 – 5 years’ experience

BI / BW Certification.

SAP BI / BW Tools.

SAP Solution Manager

Focused Build for SAP SolMan experience

SAP experience on a large project

Apply today for further information.

