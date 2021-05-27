SAP BW Functional Analyst (Contract)

1 Year contract
Position Purpose:
To develop and support the SAP BW data warehouse.
Qualifications:
- 3yr Diploma/Degree or equivalent
- Relevant SAP BW / HANA certification (advantageous)
Experience:
- 3-5 years experience in SAP BW on HANA or SAP BW/4HANA
- 5+ years experience in SAP BW in total
- 2+ years experience in native HANA views (combination of data loads and reporting relevant calculation and/or script-based views)
Knowledge & Skills:
- LSA++ design methodology End-to-End testing methods
- Performance tuning of BW and HANA objects Problem solving
- Performance tuning
- Organizational and time management skills
- Decision-making
- Documentation skills
Job objectives:
Solution Development:
- Develop web and client-based decision support solutions on the SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards and data extracts.
- The primary responsibility of the BW FA is to design solutions that run off the SAP BW platform.
- This involves taking requirements from various inputs, and translating those into technical design documents.
- There is also an expectation that the BW FA will develop solutions where capacity allows.
Creation of technical specs
- Quality Control / Peer review of solutions developed
- Proactive solution design for SAP BW system, not only responding to business requests
- Development of BW content
- Development of HANA content
- Development and implementation of high-volume batch and/or real time data loads.
- Integration to various systems, both SAP and non-SAP
Service Delivery:
- Support and maintain existing database and decision support systems including:
- Troubleshoot data and system related issues Identify problems and propose changes
- Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues
- Design & implement changes to existing systems
- Design & implement new solutions
Talent Development:
- Coach and mentor junior staff.
