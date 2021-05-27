SAP BW Functional Analyst (Contract)

1 Year contract

Position Purpose:

To develop and support the SAP BW data warehouse.

Qualifications:

3yr Diploma/Degree or equivalent

Relevant SAP BW / HANA certification (advantageous)

Experience:

3-5 years experience in SAP BW on HANA or SAP BW/4HANA

5+ years experience in SAP BW in total

2+ years experience in native HANA views (combination of data loads and reporting relevant calculation and/or script-based views)

Knowledge & Skills:

LSA++ design methodology End-to-End testing methods

Performance tuning of BW and HANA objects Problem solving

Performance tuning

Organizational and time management skills

Decision-making

Documentation skills

Job objectives:

Solution Development:

Develop web and client-based decision support solutions on the SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards and data extracts.

The primary responsibility of the BW FA is to design solutions that run off the SAP BW platform.

This involves taking requirements from various inputs, and translating those into technical design documents.

There is also an expectation that the BW FA will develop solutions where capacity allows.

Creation of technical specs

Quality Control / Peer review of solutions developed

Proactive solution design for SAP BW system, not only responding to business requests

Development of BW content

Development of HANA content

Development and implementation of high-volume batch and/or real time data loads.

Integration to various systems, both SAP and non-SAP

Service Delivery:

Support and maintain existing database and decision support systems including:

Troubleshoot data and system related issues Identify problems and propose changes

Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues

Design & implement changes to existing systems

Design & implement new solutions

Talent Development:

Coach and mentor junior staff.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position