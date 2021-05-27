SENIOR ADMIN ASSISTANT 12 MTHS CONTRACT

SENIOR ADMIN ASSISTANT – 12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION
LOCATION: PRETORIA
- DURATION: 12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION
- SALARY: R21 900.00 PER MONTH
- CLOSING DATE: 11 June 2021
PURPOSE OF THE POST
- To provide secretarial and office administration services to the Chief Director
REQUIREMENTS
- A registered three years NATIONAL DIPLOMA or DEGREE
- Minimum of 2 years working experience in administration
DESCRIPTION OF TASKS
**Diary Management and Correspondences
- Screen appointments before scheduling them in a professional and courteous manner
- Reschedule appointments using discretion when a urgent or important meetings take precedence
- Respond to queries (verbal or electronic)
**Events and Meetings Management
- Arrange and coordinate meetings, workshop, seminars and other similar events (as an when required)
- Notify relevant people of events scheduled by the Chief Directorate
- Notify people of changes to appointments or meetings diplomatically
- Make logistical arrangements as required (including procurement processes)
- Assist with procurement and payment processing as required
- Take minutes of meetings as required
**Document and Information Management
- Capture and file all incoming and outgoing documents and information into manageable and retrievable systems (electronically and manually)
- Retain confidential records securely
- Organise incoming mails and draft courtesy replies to correspondence which requires a standard response
**Documents Compilation and Formatting
- Draft, edit and format documents including schedules, graphs, presentations using appropriate computer software
- Maintain templates of standard documents in use in the department, including presentation formats
**Office Management
- Order office supplies as needed
- Ensure that office equipment for Chief Directorate is operational and notify the appropriate person timeously when something is not working
- Maintain an inventory of office equipments for the Chief Directorate and liaise with necessary personnel for maintenance and replacements
- Keep an up to date list of contact numbers for the Chief Directorate
**Monitoring and reporting
- Expenditure monitoring for the Chief Directorate
- Chief Directorate performance and reports
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
Knowledge
- Basic understanding of Departmental polices
- Clear understanding of office administration activities and processes
- Knowledge of the PFMA
- Knowledge of Public Service Regulations
Skills
- Good computer skills (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, internet and email)
- Listening
- Report writing skill
- Communication
- Administration
- Organising
- Etiquette
Personal Attributes
- Ability to interact with people
- Good Interpersonal Skills
- Initiative
- Ability to work with and in teams
- Ability to multi task
Desired Skills:
- Diary Management
- events management
- document and information management
- document formatting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
