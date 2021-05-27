SENIOR ADMIN ASSISTANT 12 MTHS CONTRACT

May 27, 2021

SENIOR ADMIN ASSISTANT – 12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: PRETORIA

  • DURATION: 12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION
  • SALARY: R21 900.00 PER MONTH
  • CLOSING DATE: 11 June 2021

PURPOSE OF THE POST

  • To provide secretarial and office administration services to the Chief Director

REQUIREMENTS

  • A registered three years NATIONAL DIPLOMA or DEGREE
  • Minimum of 2 years working experience in administration

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS

**Diary Management and Correspondences

  • Screen appointments before scheduling them in a professional and courteous manner
  • Reschedule appointments using discretion when a urgent or important meetings take precedence
  • Respond to queries (verbal or electronic)

**Events and Meetings Management

  • Arrange and coordinate meetings, workshop, seminars and other similar events (as an when required)
  • Notify relevant people of events scheduled by the Chief Directorate
  • Notify people of changes to appointments or meetings diplomatically
  • Make logistical arrangements as required (including procurement processes)
  • Assist with procurement and payment processing as required
  • Take minutes of meetings as required

**Document and Information Management

  • Capture and file all incoming and outgoing documents and information into manageable and retrievable systems (electronically and manually)
  • Retain confidential records securely
  • Organise incoming mails and draft courtesy replies to correspondence which requires a standard response

**Documents Compilation and Formatting

  • Draft, edit and format documents including schedules, graphs, presentations using appropriate computer software
  • Maintain templates of standard documents in use in the department, including presentation formats

**Office Management

  • Order office supplies as needed
  • Ensure that office equipment for Chief Directorate is operational and notify the appropriate person timeously when something is not working
  • Maintain an inventory of office equipments for the Chief Directorate and liaise with necessary personnel for maintenance and replacements
  • Keep an up to date list of contact numbers for the Chief Directorate

**Monitoring and reporting

  • Expenditure monitoring for the Chief Directorate
  • Chief Directorate performance and reports

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS

Knowledge

  • Basic understanding of Departmental polices
  • Clear understanding of office administration activities and processes
  • Knowledge of the PFMA
  • Knowledge of Public Service Regulations

Skills

  • Good computer skills (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, internet and email)
  • Listening
  • Report writing skill
  • Communication
  • Administration
  • Organising
  • Etiquette

Personal Attributes

  • Ability to interact with people
  • Good Interpersonal Skills
  • Initiative
  • Ability to work with and in teams
  • Ability to multi task

Desired Skills:

  • Diary Management
  • events management
  • document and information management
  • document formatting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

S

Learn more/Apply for this position