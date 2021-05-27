Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Sandton – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of SA’s Online Marketing Solutions and e-Commerce hubs.

You will find yourself working with next level tech, within a highly challenging environment. They offer some fantastic perks such as signature crafted coffee, daily lunches, a putting green, a cricket pitch in the middle of their office and an amazing incentive scheme.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience in IT development

Expertise in WCF, T-SQL, Rest API, JavaScript

Experience in OOP and computer science fundamentals (advantageous)

Qualification:

IT related qualification

Reference Number for this position is RS51164 which is a permanent position based in Santon offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

