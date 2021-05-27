Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Sandton – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of SA’s Online Marketing Solutions and e-Commerce hubs.
You will find yourself working with next level tech, within a highly challenging environment. They offer some fantastic perks such as signature crafted coffee, daily lunches, a putting green, a cricket pitch in the middle of their office and an amazing incentive scheme.
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience in IT development
- Expertise in WCF, T-SQL, Rest API, JavaScript
- Experience in OOP and computer science fundamentals (advantageous)
Qualification:
- IT related qualification
Reference Number for this position is RS51164 which is a permanent position based in Santon offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
