Senior Commercial Refrigeration Technician

A successful privately-owned group specializing in the design, manufacturing, installation,maintenance, and servicing of commercial and Commercial refrigeration systems and equipment for the supermarket, meat- and food processing, Petro-chemical, and agricultural industries is seeking to recruit and appoint a Senior Commercial Refrigeration Technician at their offices based at Groblersdal, Limpopo.

Minimum Requirements:

Trade Tested – Red Seal: Commercial Refrigeration

Category B (08) qualification (as per SAQCC).

3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar position.

Valid Driver’s License

Demonstrated history in the Commercial Refrigeration industry.

Broad technical knowledge & understanding (Electrical, Control and Mechanical).

Team leadership experience within a refrigeration team.

Duties and Work responsibilities include but not limited to the following:

Attending to breakdowns,

Servicing of plants (as per OEM specs and developed checklists, Installation of compressors and motors

Commissioning of Systems and units

Wiring of all refrigeration equipment

floorboards

main boards

compressors panels

controls

etc.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS :

EXECUTION OF DAILY ALLOCATED TASKS:

Install, inspect, maintain, and repair refrigeration equipment.

Install and troubleshoot specialized refrigeration equipment and machinery.

Test lines, components and connections using electrical, mechanical, and pneumatic test equipment.

Soldering and brazing for installation and repair or refrigerant lines.

Charging and leak checks refrigeration systems.

Perform pre-start up checks and equipment and adjusts, as necessary.

Lay-out and install reference points for determining equipment location.

Requisition’s material and supplies from stock store/store man.

Read PI diagrams, sketches, and schematics.

Install wiring correctly, including RS485 and other communication networks.

Commission of refrigeration systems.

Conduct in-depth failure analysis of refrigeration systems and recommend suitable solutions.

Responsible for the customer satisfaction of allocated customer groups.

Maintain and safeguard tools and equipment (personal and Company-owned).

Participate in training or continuing education activities to stay abreast of industry advances.

SUPERVISORY/SENIOR DUTIES

Assign and co-ordinate work schedules, as per work requirements, to ensure quality and timely delivery of service.

Inspect work areas or operating equipment to ensure conformance to established standards in areas such as cleanliness (on site) and maintenance.

Train Trainee Service Technicians and Assistants in proper operational procedures and functions and explain company policies.

Supervises Trainee Technician and Assistant (duties include assigning and reviewing work).

Observe and evaluate workers’ appearance and performance to ensure quality service and compliance with specifications.

Inform Trainees and/or Assistants of client feedback to improve service efforts. Report back to Service Manager on Assistant Progress/Performance on a weekly basis.

AMINISTRATIVE DUTIES

Understand all the facets of refrigeration installations, electrical, plumbing, and minor building work.

Ensure that all paperwork is filled in and completed correctly, as required by the company, facility managers and clients, to ensure trouble-free invoicing and payment.

Compile and submit concise reports to enable invoicing, diagnosis, quotation or repair of equipment or plant on a daily/weekly basis.

Maintain accurate and comprehensive records of repairs or equipment requiring future service, and report these to the Service Manager in a timeous manner.

Document repairs performed and hours/km spent getting to site and performing tasks.

Compile photographic reports on repairs and problems requiring future attention.

Follow company procedures and complete necessary request forms.

Ensure that all Health and Safety Procedures are effectively carried out and report any concerns to the Service Manager.

KEY PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENTS:

No recalls for the same/similar problems.

Customer Satisfaction/Quality of workmanship

Paperwork (Job Cards, RCA forms, Post Breakdown forms, etc.) completed correctly and timelessly.

Number of quotations submitted and actioned

SOP sheets correctly completed and fault free operation

Assist with the professional development of Trainee Service Technicians and Assistants

Desired Skills:

Red Seal

Commercial Refrigeration

Trade Tested

Ammonia

Category B(08) Qualification

SAQCC

drivers licence

technical knowledge

Servicing of plants

wiring

compressors

motors

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

