A successful privately-owned group specializing in the design, manufacturing, installation,maintenance, and servicing of commercial and Commercial refrigeration systems and equipment for the supermarket, meat- and food processing, Petro-chemical, and agricultural industries is seeking to recruit and appoint a Senior Commercial Refrigeration Technician at their offices based at Groblersdal, Limpopo.
Minimum Requirements:
- Trade Tested – Red Seal: Commercial Refrigeration
- Category B (08) qualification (as per SAQCC).
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar position.
- Valid Driver’s License
- Demonstrated history in the Commercial Refrigeration industry.
- Broad technical knowledge & understanding (Electrical, Control and Mechanical).
- Team leadership experience within a refrigeration team.
Duties and Work responsibilities include but not limited to the following:
- Attending to breakdowns,
- Servicing of plants (as per OEM specs and developed checklists, Installation of compressors and motors
- Commissioning of Systems and units
- Wiring of all refrigeration equipment
- floorboards
- main boards
- compressors panels
- controls
- etc.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS :
EXECUTION OF DAILY ALLOCATED TASKS:
- Install, inspect, maintain, and repair refrigeration equipment.
- Install and troubleshoot specialized refrigeration equipment and machinery.
- Test lines, components and connections using electrical, mechanical, and pneumatic test equipment.
- Soldering and brazing for installation and repair or refrigerant lines.
- Charging and leak checks refrigeration systems.
- Perform pre-start up checks and equipment and adjusts, as necessary.
- Lay-out and install reference points for determining equipment location.
- Requisition’s material and supplies from stock store/store man.
- Read PI diagrams, sketches, and schematics.
- Install wiring correctly, including RS485 and other communication networks.
- Commission of refrigeration systems.
- Conduct in-depth failure analysis of refrigeration systems and recommend suitable solutions.
- Responsible for the customer satisfaction of allocated customer groups.
- Maintain and safeguard tools and equipment (personal and Company-owned).
- Participate in training or continuing education activities to stay abreast of industry advances.
SUPERVISORY/SENIOR DUTIES
- Assign and co-ordinate work schedules, as per work requirements, to ensure quality and timely delivery of service.
- Inspect work areas or operating equipment to ensure conformance to established standards in areas such as cleanliness (on site) and maintenance.
- Train Trainee Service Technicians and Assistants in proper operational procedures and functions and explain company policies.
- Supervises Trainee Technician and Assistant (duties include assigning and reviewing work).
- Observe and evaluate workers’ appearance and performance to ensure quality service and compliance with specifications.
- Inform Trainees and/or Assistants of client feedback to improve service efforts. Report back to Service Manager on Assistant Progress/Performance on a weekly basis.
AMINISTRATIVE DUTIES
- Understand all the facets of refrigeration installations, electrical, plumbing, and minor building work.
- Ensure that all paperwork is filled in and completed correctly, as required by the company, facility managers and clients, to ensure trouble-free invoicing and payment.
- Compile and submit concise reports to enable invoicing, diagnosis, quotation or repair of equipment or plant on a daily/weekly basis.
- Maintain accurate and comprehensive records of repairs or equipment requiring future service, and report these to the Service Manager in a timeous manner.
- Document repairs performed and hours/km spent getting to site and performing tasks.
- Compile photographic reports on repairs and problems requiring future attention.
- Follow company procedures and complete necessary request forms.
- Ensure that all Health and Safety Procedures are effectively carried out and report any concerns to the Service Manager.
KEY PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENTS:
- No recalls for the same/similar problems.
- Customer Satisfaction/Quality of workmanship
- Paperwork (Job Cards, RCA forms, Post Breakdown forms, etc.) completed correctly and timelessly.
- Number of quotations submitted and actioned
- SOP sheets correctly completed and fault free operation
- Assist with the professional development of Trainee Service Technicians and Assistants
Desired Skills:
- Red Seal
- Commercial Refrigeration
- Trade Tested
- Ammonia
- Category B(08) Qualification
- SAQCC
- drivers licence
- technical knowledge
- Servicing of plants
- wiring
- compressors
- motors
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma