Senior Commercial Refrigeration Technician

May 27, 2021

A successful privately-owned group specializing in the design, manufacturing, installation,maintenance, and servicing of commercial and Commercial refrigeration systems and equipment for the supermarket, meat- and food processing, Petro-chemical, and agricultural industries is seeking to recruit and appoint a Senior Commercial Refrigeration Technician at their offices based at Groblersdal, Limpopo.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Trade Tested – Red Seal: Commercial Refrigeration
  • Category B (08) qualification (as per SAQCC).
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar position.
  • Valid Driver’s License
  • Demonstrated history in the Commercial Refrigeration industry.
  • Broad technical knowledge & understanding (Electrical, Control and Mechanical).
  • Team leadership experience within a refrigeration team.

Duties and Work responsibilities include but not limited to the following:

  • Attending to breakdowns,
  • Servicing of plants (as per OEM specs and developed checklists, Installation of compressors and motors
  • Commissioning of Systems and units
  • Wiring of all refrigeration equipment
  • floorboards
  • main boards
  • compressors panels
  • controls
  • etc.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS :
EXECUTION OF DAILY ALLOCATED TASKS:

  • Install, inspect, maintain, and repair refrigeration equipment.
  • Install and troubleshoot specialized refrigeration equipment and machinery.
  • Test lines, components and connections using electrical, mechanical, and pneumatic test equipment.
  • Soldering and brazing for installation and repair or refrigerant lines.
  • Charging and leak checks refrigeration systems.
  • Perform pre-start up checks and equipment and adjusts, as necessary.
  • Lay-out and install reference points for determining equipment location.
  • Requisition’s material and supplies from stock store/store man.
  • Read PI diagrams, sketches, and schematics.
  • Install wiring correctly, including RS485 and other communication networks.
  • Commission of refrigeration systems.
  • Conduct in-depth failure analysis of refrigeration systems and recommend suitable solutions.
  • Responsible for the customer satisfaction of allocated customer groups.
  • Maintain and safeguard tools and equipment (personal and Company-owned).
  • Participate in training or continuing education activities to stay abreast of industry advances.

SUPERVISORY/SENIOR DUTIES

  • Assign and co-ordinate work schedules, as per work requirements, to ensure quality and timely delivery of service.
  • Inspect work areas or operating equipment to ensure conformance to established standards in areas such as cleanliness (on site) and maintenance.
  • Train Trainee Service Technicians and Assistants in proper operational procedures and functions and explain company policies.
  • Supervises Trainee Technician and Assistant (duties include assigning and reviewing work).
  • Observe and evaluate workers’ appearance and performance to ensure quality service and compliance with specifications.
  • Inform Trainees and/or Assistants of client feedback to improve service efforts. Report back to Service Manager on Assistant Progress/Performance on a weekly basis.

AMINISTRATIVE DUTIES

  • Understand all the facets of refrigeration installations, electrical, plumbing, and minor building work.
  • Ensure that all paperwork is filled in and completed correctly, as required by the company, facility managers and clients, to ensure trouble-free invoicing and payment.
  • Compile and submit concise reports to enable invoicing, diagnosis, quotation or repair of equipment or plant on a daily/weekly basis.
  • Maintain accurate and comprehensive records of repairs or equipment requiring future service, and report these to the Service Manager in a timeous manner.
  • Document repairs performed and hours/km spent getting to site and performing tasks.
  • Compile photographic reports on repairs and problems requiring future attention.
  • Follow company procedures and complete necessary request forms.
  • Ensure that all Health and Safety Procedures are effectively carried out and report any concerns to the Service Manager.

KEY PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENTS:

  • No recalls for the same/similar problems.
  • Customer Satisfaction/Quality of workmanship
  • Paperwork (Job Cards, RCA forms, Post Breakdown forms, etc.) completed correctly and timelessly.
  • Number of quotations submitted and actioned
  • SOP sheets correctly completed and fault free operation
  • Assist with the professional development of Trainee Service Technicians and Assistants

Desired Skills:

  • Red Seal
  • Commercial Refrigeration
  • Trade Tested
  • Ammonia
  • Category B(08) Qualification
  • SAQCC
  • drivers licence
  • technical knowledge
  • Servicing of plants
  • wiring
  • compressors
  • motors

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

