Senior Financial Controller

May 27, 2021

Applications invited from experienced Financial Managers who have overseen the full financial management function; reporting at a local and global level; managed the IT; risk and compliance; budgeting; forecasting; cashflow; staff mentoring; statutory mandates; treasury to name a few. Must have at least 10 years of senior level financial management experience obtained in a manufacturing plant. CA (SA) qualified with contactable references.

Desired Skills:

  • International Financial Reporting Standards
  • GAAP
  • Manage Cash Flow
  • Financial reporting
  • International Accounting
  • Accounting Analysis
  • Statutory Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Masters
  • Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

About The Employer:

Manufacturing company based in Port Elizabeth

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus
  • Annual bonus

