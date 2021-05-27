Senior Financial Controller

Applications invited from experienced Financial Managers who have overseen the full financial management function; reporting at a local and global level; managed the IT; risk and compliance; budgeting; forecasting; cashflow; staff mentoring; statutory mandates; treasury to name a few. Must have at least 10 years of senior level financial management experience obtained in a manufacturing plant. CA (SA) qualified with contactable references.

Desired Skills:

International Financial Reporting Standards

GAAP

Manage Cash Flow

Financial reporting

International Accounting

Accounting Analysis

Statutory Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Masters

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

About The Employer:

Manufacturing company based in Port Elizabeth

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

Annual bonus

