Senior Financial Controller

Applications invited from experienced Financial Managers who have overseen the full financial management function; reporting at a local and global level; managed the IT; risk and compliance; budgeting; forecasting; cashflow; staff mentoring; statutory mandates; treasury to name a few. Must have at least 10 years of senior level financial management experience obtained in a manufacturing plant. CA (SA) qualified with contactable references.
Desired Skills:
- International Financial Reporting Standards
- GAAP
- Manage Cash Flow
- Financial reporting
- International Accounting
- Accounting Analysis
- Statutory Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Masters
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants
About The Employer:
Manufacturing company based in Port Elizabeth
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus
- Annual bonus