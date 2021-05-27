Senior Frontend Developer – Centurion – R400 – R600 per hour
This German multinational company within the automotive industry offers exposure to the latest technologies available and real time solutions in a work hard play hard environment.
Responsibilities:
- Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes
- Development of features in collaboration with external design and development partners in Munich.
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements (Refinements)
- Take part in Agile Meetings (Stand-Up, Refinements etc)
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Review and present proposed system solution to Business & IT Product Owners
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and standards
- System testing
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Stress Testing
- Experience with Penetration testing and compliance
Experience with the following technologies are important:
- Minimum years of experience 8+ years
- Angular 10 with AG Grid, RXJS
- BootStrap 4+
- CS
- SCSS
- Experience with Redux Pattern using ngrx / ngxs
- Typescript
- JavaScript ES 6
- JS UI frameworks (ReactJS, NodeJS)
- CI / CD (Continuous Integration / Deployment) on AWS / Open Shift
- TDD (karma / jasmine / protractor)
- IntelliJ
- WebStorm
Reference Number for this position is SJ51027. This is a Contract position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R400 – R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.
