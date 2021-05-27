Senior Frontend Developer – Centurion – R400 – R600 per hour

Senior Frontend Developer – Centurion – R400 – R600 per hour

This German multinational company within the automotive industry offers exposure to the latest technologies available and real time solutions in a work hard play hard environment.

Responsibilities:

Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes

Development of features in collaboration with external design and development partners in Munich.

Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

Meet with end users and gather requirements (Refinements)

Take part in Agile Meetings (Stand-Up, Refinements etc)

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Review and present proposed system solution to Business & IT Product Owners

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and standards

System testing

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Stress Testing

Experience with Penetration testing and compliance

Experience with the following technologies are important:

Minimum years of experience 8+ years

Angular 10 with AG Grid, RXJS

BootStrap 4+

CS

SCSS

Experience with Redux Pattern using ngrx / ngxs

Typescript

JavaScript ES 6

JS UI frameworks (ReactJS, NodeJS)

CI / CD (Continuous Integration / Deployment) on AWS / Open Shift

TDD (karma / jasmine / protractor)

IntelliJ

WebStorm

Reference Number for this position is SJ51027. This is a Contract position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R400 – R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

