Senior Java Developer

May 27, 2021

Our client based in beautiful and tranquil Somerset West, is looking for senior level Java Developers to develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product. The backend is a service oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services.

The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Support existing and develop new functionality and components.
    • Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
    • Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
    • Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.
    • Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
    • Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.
    • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
    • Build and deploy the system on an application server.
    • Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).
    • Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Relevant qualification in IT or Computer/Engineering Sciences is preferred(but not essential)
  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.
    • A strong knowledge of Java is essential.
    • 4+ years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.
    • Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).
    • Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
    • A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.
    • Experience of the following technologies:
      • JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services
      • Spring framework (preferable)
      • JPA /Hibernate
      • Experience with an application server (IBM Websphere – preferable)
      • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)
      • JAXB and XML Schema
      • Maven
      • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
      • SoapUI/Postman
    • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
    • Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
      • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)
      • Rules engines (i.e. Drools)
      • Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)
      • Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

Personal Profile:

  • Self-starter, self-motivated, team player
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Finisher

Reporting to: The Development Manager

